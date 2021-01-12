Kids Who Love Legos Will Love These 10 Building Toys, Too

Some kids are born to build, and fortunately there's a whole world of toys devoted to this talent. The building toys for kids who like Legos will appeal to budding architects of all ages. Whether you like classic wooden building toys or modern sets with all the bells and whistles, there's a new building toy just waiting to be discovered here. With any luck your kid will be busy constructing all kinds of imaginative designs for hours on end.

To be clear, this is not at all about disparaging Legos, because plenty of kids (and adults) love their iconic bricks. For some families, visiting Legoland is the *ultimate* family vacation, after all. But if you're feeling little Lego'd out as a parent (because those bricks do get everywhere), then there are so many similar toys that will fulfill that building need. There are soft and squishy blocks for the younger kids, as well as super-intricate and sometimes motorized sets for tweens and teens. Some sets include magnets, and others come with lights. Whatever the case, your kid can still enjoy the benefits of this creative play while working with a new set of toys. Read on to find the perfect building toy for your Lego-obsessed kiddo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Brain Flakes Brain Flakes 500 Piece VIAHART $15.99 See On VIAHART With over 500 interconnecting disks, kids can create just about anything they can imagine with this set. The set also comes with an idea booklet to get you started.

Bristle Blocks Bristle Block Stackadoos Target $17.99 See On Target Ideal for the younger set, these soft and rubbery pieces are great for sensory play, as well as simple construction. This set includes 68 colorful, bendable pieces.

K'nex K'NEX Architecture: London Eye Ferris Wheel Amazon $59.99 See On Amazon For some next-level building creations, try the K'Nex replica of the London Eye, which stands at two feet tall and comes with a battery-operated motor. With 1,861 parts that click in place, your kid will be busy building this iconic Ferris wheel for some time.

Laser Pegs Laser Pegs MEGA Truck 4 in 1 Laser Pegs $18.99 See On Laser Pegs Because lights make everything cooler, the Laser Pegs toys are another solid option. With 100 blocks in this set, your kid can build four different light-up trucks.

Lincoln Logs Lincoln Logs Target $29.99 See On Target The classic building toy is still around, and this set of Lincoln Logs comes with 83 pieces of real wooden logs. Designed for ages 3 and up, it's also made in the USA.

Magna-Tiles Magna-Tiles Clear Colors 32-Piece Set Magna-Tiles $49.99 See On Magna-Tiles Made with vivid hues and food-grade plastic, these magnetic tiles can encourage your kid to build some amazing (and honestly beautiful) pieces. This set includes 32 tiles that click together easily

Plus Plus Plus-Plus Learn To Build set Plus-Plus $24.99 See On Plus-Plus Filled with 400 pieces, this set helps kids learn to build both 2-D and 3-D designs with these unique blocks. There's also a guide book to help your kid construct everything from buildings to animals.

Qubits 50 pcs STEM Building KIT Qubits $34.95 See On Qubits Billed as "the construction toy of the future," Qubits are an open-ended building set that can teach kids about shapes, architecture, and creativity. This set includes 50 pieces and an instruction booklet.

Tinker Toys Tinkertoy Amazon $37.32 See On Amazon A beloved toy for over 100, years, Tinkertoy is still encouraging kids everywhere to build unique creations. This set includes 100 pieces that can be combined to make a windmill, a car, and whatever else your kid dreams up.