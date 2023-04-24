buybuy BABY Closing Sales Are Starting This Week With “Deep Discounts”

It’s the end of an era, but some massive discounts are coming soon. Popular baby product retailer buybuy BABY is going out of business as its parent company Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy on April 23. Struggling to stay afloat as more customers turn to online shopping, the home goods retailer said it will begin to close its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy BABY stores this week. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to grab a new stroller, crib, or just a few new onesies on the cheap.

When do buybuy BABY closing sales start?

Store closing sales at both buybuy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond will begin Wednesday, April 26. “We encourage you to come shop for your favorite products while merchandise selection is best,” the company said in an FAQ sheet.

While it’s not clear at this time if in-store sales will also be available online, websites for both buybuy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond are currently active and you can continue to shop online for now.

Store closing sales starting on April 26 are also final sales. However, if you need to return an item purchased before April 26, the retailer said “we expect to accept returns and exchanges” until May 24.

A message to shoppers on the buybuy BABY website.

Can you use buybuy BABY coupons during closing sales?

Probably not. “We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts,” the retailer said.

Gift cards and store credit, however, will be accepted for a limited time. The company said it expects customers can use gift cards through May 8 and can redeem merchandise credits until May 15.

If you have a registry at buybuy BABY, what happens now?

Those who have registries at Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY can continue to view it and registries will remain active for now, but that will likely change in the near future.

“Your registry data is safe and you can still view your registry at this time,” the company said. “We expect to partner with an alternative platform where you will be able to transfer your data and complete your registry. We will provide details in the coming days.”

With big discounts ahead, the stores’ current inventory might go fast. According to The New York Times, the company expects all stores will close by June 30.