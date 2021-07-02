So, Can You Actually Have Sex With A UTI? Experts Explain

Because chatting about urinary tract infections (UTIs) isn’t exactly comfortable for everyone, you might not ask your doctor too many questions about the condition. But can you have sex with a UTI, or would that cause additional health issues? Here’s what doctors have to say about getting busy while dealing one of these common health concerns.

UTIs And Sex

“A UTI shouldn’t prevent sexual activity, unless it causes pain,” Dr. Betty Acker, OB/GYN and medical provider with Nurx, tells Romper. Generally, it’s OK to have sex even if you’re treating one of these common conditions. “The vagina is not the urinary system and thus is not directly involved,” Dr. Ditza Kats & Dr. Ross Lynn Tabisel at Women's Therapy Center tell Romper. However, the doctors do advise patients to stop if sex causes any discomfort or pain because of the infection.

In addition, you definitely might not feel like getting sexual while dealing with a UTI, and that’s perfectly okay, too. “With the urethra being so intimately close to the vaginal opening, most will refrain from any sexual activity, penetrative and non-penetrative during such time,” according to Drs. Kats and Tabisel. “Taking the genitals on a vacation is a perfectly fine move!” Waiting until your medication and/or home remedies for UTIs take care of the infection before doing anything too serious is fine (and honestly understandable).

UTI Causes And Treatment

“It’s not uncommon to get UTIs when you are having sex frequently or having sex with a new partner, which used to be called ‘honeymoon cystitis,’” says Dr. Acker. If you suspect this may be the cause, be sure to stay very hydrated before and after sex, and urinate as soon as you’re done, says Dr. Acker.

Although UTIs are a common complaint, doctors encourage you to take them seriously and seek treatment. That visit may be even easier than you imagined, too. “People should know that they should be able to access UTI treatment without going to the doctor to get a urine culture,” say Drs. Kats and Tabisel. “Unless there are complicating factors, like pregnancy or recurrent UTIs, a medical provider can diagnose based on your symptoms, even via telemedicine.” By taking care of these infections with help from a doctor, you can get back to having sex without any interruptions in no time.

Experts:

Dr. Betty Acker, OB-GYN in Eugene, OR and medical provider with Nurx

Dr. Ditza Kats & Dr. Ross Lynn Tabisel at Women's Therapy Center