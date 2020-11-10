Shopping
Carter's & OshKosh's Holiday Sale Includes 50% Off Almost Everything
50% off plus BOGO shoes? Yes, please
The holidays can’t come soon enough this year (my Fir Tree-scented candle is currently lit) and neither can the holiday sales. If you’re looking to get a jumpstart on your shopping or you’re hoping to grab some festive PJs for the whole family, you’ll want to check out the Carter’s and OshKosh B’Gosh holiday sales. Truly making spirits bright by bringing deep discount on tons of items, both Carter’s and OshKosh are taking 50% off almost their entire sites and stores from now through November 18.
While individual pairs of shoes are not discounted, the two brands (who are part of the same company) are running Buy-One-Get-One-Free (BOGO) Doorbuster deals on shoes, so you can stock up on multiple sizes if your child's foot seems to get bigger by the month. These deals are actually pretty unbelievable, including $8 fleeces, kids' holiday pajamas for $10, and so much more.
So whether you’re looking to re-up your kids’ wardrobe for winter or Santa is planning to go big on clothes, hats, and shoes this year (deals like this make it easy to bulk up the number of presents under the tree), you'll find something for everyone on your nice list (even grown-ups) at the Carter's and OshKosh holiday sale.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.