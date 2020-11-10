The holidays can’t come soon enough this year (my Fir Tree-scented candle is currently lit) and neither can the holiday sales. If you’re looking to get a jumpstart on your shopping or you’re hoping to grab some festive PJs for the whole family, you’ll want to check out the Carter’s and OshKosh B’Gosh holiday sales. Truly making spirits bright by bringing deep discount on tons of items, both Carter’s and OshKosh are taking 50% off almost their entire sites and stores from now through November 18.

While individual pairs of shoes are not discounted, the two brands (who are part of the same company) are running Buy-One-Get-One-Free (BOGO) Doorbuster deals on shoes, so you can stock up on multiple sizes if your child's foot seems to get bigger by the month. These deals are actually pretty unbelievable, including $8 fleeces, kids' holiday pajamas for $10, and so much more.

So whether you’re looking to re-up your kids’ wardrobe for winter or Santa is planning to go big on clothes, hats, and shoes this year (deals like this make it easy to bulk up the number of presents under the tree), you'll find something for everyone on your nice list (even grown-ups) at the Carter's and OshKosh holiday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Cozy Plaid Plaid Flannel Button-Front Shirt OshKosh Available In Sizes 2T-5T $15 $30 see on oshkosh This 100% cotton shirt will take your kid from holiday festivities well into the new year. It's pre-washed for extra softness (which means it won't shrink on you), plus it's always extra cute to see a toddler giving off lumber jack vibes.

3 The Softest Sweats Logo Fleece Joggers OshKosh Available In Sizes 4-14 $12 $24 see on oshkosh It's the year of sweatpants, and they don't make them any more comfortable than this blend of polyester fleece and cotton. These are designed with cinched cuffs (because cold ankles are the worst) plus an elastic waistband for an adjustable fit.

4 A Hat & Glove Set 3-Pack Gloves & Hat Carter's $17 $32 see on carter's Take a moment to thank the genius who included two pairs of gloves that can be mixed and matched, because kids are constantly losing one. The hat is made of soft, machine-washable acrylic and the gloves are a blend of acrylic and polyester that will keep little hands toasty.

5 A Whole Outfit 2-Piece Floral Top & Legging Set Carter's Available In Sizes 2T-5T $12 $30 see on carter's While this outfit is more spring than Santa, it's an amazing deal, especially since it includes two separate items. The bottoms have the look of jeans with the comfort of leggings and the top is made with 100% cotton lightweight jersey. You could always size up and store for next season, or layer a warm cardigan on top.