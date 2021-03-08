New CDC Guidelines Mean You Can Visit Vaccinated Grandparents

As efforts to administer the coronavirus vaccination to people across the nation are well underway, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released delayed guidelines for vaccinated people.

These new guidelines, which were supposed to be released one week ago, according to Politico, only pertain to people who have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or after they have received a full dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID-19 infection decline in our communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on Monday, according to CNN.

Here is everything that you need to know if you have already gotten the vaccine, plan on getting the vaccine in the future, or plan on interacting with someone who has gotten the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Here's What Fully Vaccinated People Can Do

According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine can now do the following:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without having to practice social distancing or wear a mask

Visit with other unvaccinated people from a single household indoors who are at low risk for getting severe disease from COVID-19 without having to wear a mask or practice social distancing

Refrain from quarantining or getting tested if they have been exposed to the coronavirus but are asymptomatic

But They Should Continue To Take Precautions

Although the vaccine helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus and protects those who have it, it is unclear how long the protection lasts for those who are vaccinated, according to the CDC. Because the coronavirus is so deadly, getting the vaccine is the safer choice, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

With that being said, people who have gotten the vaccine should still do the following things, according to the CDC:

Wear a well fitting mask and practice social distancing in public or while visiting with people from multiple households

Adhere to other prevention measures while visiting with unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for getting severe disease from the coronavirus

Avoid medium or large sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Follow the CDC guidelines for traveling during the pandemic

Can You Visit With Grandparents?

That depends on what you're comfortable with. While these new guidelines don't explicitly say whether or not your unvaccinated children can finally give grandma and grandpa a kiss, according to the Washington Post, unvaccinated people from a single household that are not at risk for catching severe disease can visit with fully vaccinated people indoors, without a mask.

But, if unvaccinated people living in another household (like cousins or neighbors) stop by during this visit, then all households should move outdoors, wear well fitted masks, and maintain a distance of at least six feet, according to the CDC.

And If You Don’t Have The Vaccine?

Those who are still waiting to get their vaccine should continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines for protecting yourself and others from the virus. This includes:

Wearing a well fitting mask in public

Staying six feet away from others outside of your home by practicing social distancing

Avoiding crowds and gathering inside of public spaces indoors

Washing your hands often with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer when washing your hands isn’t available

Covering your coughs and sneezes

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently

Monitoring your health for coronavirus symptoms and then following CDC guidelines if symptoms develop

The coronavirus vaccine is a safer way to help build protection against the coronavirus and will be an important tool to help stop the pandemic, according to the CDC. Following these guidelines will continue to help in the fight against the coronavirus.