Cherry tomato tart with fresh basil leaves and thyme served on a cooling rack. A black wood plank wall, antique chair and kitchen towel in the background.
Ivana Jurcic/Moment Open, Getty Images

16 Drool-Worthy Cherry Tomato Recipes

‘Tis the season.

by Grace Gallagher
Healthy, bright, and brimming with summer flavor, this tomato, peach, and burrata salad from Half-Baked Harvest will add color to your table. Don’t forget to top with pumpkin seeds and serve alongside crusty bread.Half-Baked Harvest
Pizza gets a fancy twist in these mini polenta pizzas topped with cherry tomatoes from A Beautiful Mess. These are great as a snack or a pre-dinner app, but if you eat enough of them (and they’re hard to stop eating), it’ll be a meal.A Beautiful Mess

