If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear; the chicest way is to paint your nails with a festive design. And there’s plenty of fun holiday motifs to pick and choose from, since the colors of the season are timeless and can usually be easily incorporated into just about any design you already love. Plus there’s a plethora of holiday nail stickers you can find online to make accomplishing nail art designs a breeze. But some of the cutest Christmas nail designs this year have to be the ones that incorporate the classic holiday treat: candy canes.
Some trends that surfaced in 2023 can be used to your advantage when incorporating red and white stripes into your nails, such as colored French tips or nails that have a nude base color with a festive design over it.
You may be hoping for a set of nails that aren’t too long and subtle and sophisticated enough for work yet still cute enough for a party. Or maybe you want to be bold and go for some long acrylics with a loud, sparkly pattern. Whatever your heart desires this Christmas, there is a nail design for you.
Whether you want to go merry and bright or neutral with a holiday twist, your Christmas nails will shine with any of these candy-cane-inspired designs on them.