Anna Janecka, Getty Images
20 Fabulously Festive Christmas Cocktails
Making spirits bright.
by
Ashley Ziegler
Dec. 20, 2021
This gorgeous beverage is called the
Mrs. Clause Cranberry Whiskey Cocktail
. It’s a mixture of rosemary simple syrup, cranberry juice, whiskey, and a squeeze of lime garnished with some fresh sugared cranberries and rosemary.
For a drink that will leave you warm and toasty, try this
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
. You’ll need some bourbon, maple syrup, lemon juice, cinnamon, simple syrup, and cherries. Served best over ice and next to a warm, crackling fire.
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.