20 Fabulously Festive Christmas Cocktails

Making spirits bright.

by Ashley Ziegler
This gorgeous beverage is called the Mrs. Clause Cranberry Whiskey Cocktail. It’s a mixture of rosemary simple syrup, cranberry juice, whiskey, and a squeeze of lime garnished with some fresh sugared cranberries and rosemary. @thebootleggermobilebar
For a drink that will leave you warm and toasty, try this Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour. You’ll need some bourbon, maple syrup, lemon juice, cinnamon, simple syrup, and cherries. Served best over ice and next to a warm, crackling fire. Dude That Cookz

