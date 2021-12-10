Holidays

vintage glass ornaments hanging from ribbon
The Cutest Christmas Decorations On Etsy

by Grace Gallagher
Bottle Brush Tree Store Rainbow Brush Trees
Bottle brush trees are always a good idea, especially when they’re rainbow colored. These are chic but playful and a nice break from the typical red and green decor.
Hand Crafted Buffalo Christmas Garland
Add a little cheer to any room with this felt garland. The cute felt balls are 100% wool and the garland is six feet long.

