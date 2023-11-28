The holiday season is forthcoming, and so is cooking, socializing, eating, and of course, drinking. Whether you’re hosting a party, on the planning committee for one, or just want to mix yourself a seasonal liquid treat at the end of the day, these holiday mocktail recipes will come in handy. Not only are they nice options for non-alcoholic drinkers, you can easily make them ‘hard’ drinks by adding a splash of alcohol to it. And a drink that is yummy and similar-looking to what everyone else is having will oftentimes be the key to helping someone who doesn’t drink alcohol feel included in the festivities.
You don’t have to know much about mixed drinks to pull off a successful holiday mocktail (or cocktail for that matter). These recipes make it simple to whip them up in your own kitchen. Some are for punches, some can be made ahead of time, and others are single-serving recipes. Just make sure, if you’re serving these at a party, that you clearly distinguish which drinks do and don’t have alcohol in them.
If you’re more interested in the spirit of the holiday than the spirits themselves, keep reading to check out some of the merriest and brightest holiday mocktail options out there.
By sipping on these holiday mocktails this season, you can drink and be merry, no matter what your drink of choice is.