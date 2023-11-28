The holiday season is forthcoming, and so is cooking, socializing, eating, and of course, drinking. Whether you’re hosting a party, on the planning committee for one, or just want to mix yourself a seasonal liquid treat at the end of the day, these holiday mocktail recipes will come in handy. Not only are they nice options for non-alcoholic drinkers, you can easily make them ‘hard’ drinks by adding a splash of alcohol to it. And a drink that is yummy and similar-looking to what everyone else is having will oftentimes be the key to helping someone who doesn’t drink alcohol feel included in the festivities.

You don’t have to know much about mixed drinks to pull off a successful holiday mocktail (or cocktail for that matter). These recipes make it simple to whip them up in your own kitchen. Some are for punches, some can be made ahead of time, and others are single-serving recipes. Just make sure, if you’re serving these at a party, that you clearly distinguish which drinks do and don’t have alcohol in them.

If you’re more interested in the spirit of the holiday than the spirits themselves, keep reading to check out some of the merriest and brightest holiday mocktail options out there.

1 Sparkling Ginger Cranberry Mocktail The Speckled Palate The Speckled Palate’s Sparkling Ginger Cranberry Mocktail combines all the festive flavors of the season: cranberry, ginger, and orange. It’s best topped off with some extra cranberries. You can sweeten it even more for kids by adding a bit of orange or apple juice, and if you don’t have the ginger beer the recipe calls for, ginger ale works just fine, too.

2 Non-alcoholic Cran-Ras Refresher @holisticrendezvous The Cran-Ras refresher from @holisticrendezvous contains exactly what it sounds like it would: cranberries and raspberries. But the fun (and optional) part is the special ice cubes that have whole berries and sage leaves frozen within them.

3 Blood Orange Mocktail Mule The Speckled Palate This blood orange mocktail mule crafted by The Speckled Palate is perfect for a citrus lover. It has blood orange juice and lime, but is balanced with ginger beer. You can make it in a copper mug or show off its color in a clear glass.

4 Virgin Cosmopolitan The Mindful Mocktail Now here’s a mocktail that even the ladies from Sex and the City would approve of: a Christmas virgin Cosmopolitan, created by The Mindful Mocktail. With its perfect red color and sugar rim, it kind of looks like Santa’s hat flipped upside down.

5 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch Five Heart Home The original recipe for this Christmas punch by Five Heart Home contains alcohol, so if you have guests who might want that, you could always make the original and the alcohol-free version so everyone can enjoy the festive flavors. Just scroll about halfway down on the page for the mocktail recipe. This has pomegranate and cranberry juice, as well as ice made of juice so it won’t get watered down.

6 Christmas Mimosa Mocktail The Mindful Mocktail Instead of champagne and orange juice, this 1 Minute Christmas Mimosa Mocktail recipe employs non-alcoholic sparkling wine and cranberry juice. The color of this drink from The Mindful Mocktail blogger really makes it stand out — plus, it will match your holiday decor.

7 Whoville’s Spiced Up Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch Half Baked Harvest It might be hard to achieve the picture perfect version of this Whoville Spiced Up Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch that’s featured on Half Baked Harvest, but that doesn’t mean it will be hard to make it taste delicious — especially when it has so many delicious flavors like orange, vanilla, cinnamon and more. Scroll all the way down for the mocktail version of the recipe.

8 Peruvian Chicha Morada A Cozy Kitchen Chica morada is a fruity and flavorful punch that’s enjoyed throughout Perú. This chica morada recipe crafted by A Cozy Kitchen calls for sliced apples, pineapples, cinnamon, and other delicious ingredients. It may look like wine, but it doesn’t contain any alcohol.

9 Easy Pomegranate Pear Spritz Mocktail Simply Delicious Food If you’re a fan of a pink drink, this Easy Pomegranate Pear Spritz Mocktail by Simply Delicious Food is for you. It has cranberry juice and pears, which are festive because of the “partridge in a pear tree.”

10 Homemade Non-Alcoholic Eggnog Simply Scratch Eggnog is a big tradition for some, and it’s possible to have it without the alcohol. This non-alcoholic Eggnog recipe from Simply Scratch has to chill overnight, so be sure to factor that into your holiday preparation.

By sipping on these holiday mocktails this season, you can drink and be merry, no matter what your drink of choice is.