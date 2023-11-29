Every year you have every ambitious intent to mail your holiday gifts early, but that’s easier said than done. Life just gets in the way sometimes, and self-appointed deadlines are usually the first to get pushed back. If you’re the procrastinating type — and now’s not the time to be dishonest with yourself — you’ll want to know the last day to mail Christmas presents is to ensure they arrive on time.

These are official deadlines set by major carriers that have a good handle on how hectic the shipping season will get and have like staffed appropriately to meet the holiday demand. But something that they can’t anticipate? Inclement weather. It seems like there’s at least one big snowstorm that derails things each year, so as soon as you can, it’s in your best interest to ship things off ASAP, even if you feel like you’re way ahead of schedule and there’s no rush to drop off your package. And remember, the closer you get to the deadline, the more limited and expensive your shipping options will be.

In a nutshell, the absolute last day you can ship your items domestically for Christmas arrival from major carriers, paying for the quickest (and most expensive options) are the following:

Dec. 21 via USPS

Dec. 22 via UPS

Dec 22 via FedEx

Below, we break down the deadlines even further:

USPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines for 2023

This year, the last day USPS will be delivering packages for most residents is Saturday, Dec. 23. They will be making some deliveries on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, but those are only for customers who have paid for Priority Mail Express with holiday premium.

Here’s an overview of USPS’s holiday shipping deadlines, and this is your official reminder to mark these important dates down on your personal calendars. For more specific deadlines, visit usps.com.

USPS Ground and First-Class Mail: Between Dec. 16 for 5-day shipping and Dec. 20 for 2-day shipping

Priority Mail: Dec. 21 for 2-day shipping

Priority Express: Dec 21 for 1-day shipping

For international shipping, deadlines range from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15, depending on where you are shipping to and the type of service you pay for.

For military shipping, deadlines range from Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, depending on where the package is headed.

UPS Christmas Shipping Deadlines for 2023

If UPS is your carrier of choice, the following are the recommended UPS Christmas deadlines to get your package to its destination on or by Dec. 23.

Standard pickup and delivery service: December 18

Domestic express options within the United States: Dec. 19 for 3-Day Select and Dec. 21 for UPS Next Day Air (or Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options).

International deliveries to Canada or Mexico: Dec. 20.

FedEx Christmas Shipping Deadlines for 2023

If you’re shipping via FedEx, the following are the recommended FedEx deadlines for Christmas delivery on Dec. 23.

Dec. 13 for Ground Economy

Dec. 22 for 1-Day Ground shipping or FedEx SameDay delivery.

Dec. 22 for international packages going to Canada, Mexico, or Puerto Rico.

Let’s say you’re late to get your Christmas gifts delivered — maybe you missed the deadline or don’t want to pay exorbitant prices for shipping — there’s still a bright side: Your favorite niece or nephew, sibling, or even frenemy who just had a baby will get a nice surprise after the Christmas holiday has passed, and there’s nothing bad about that.