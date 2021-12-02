Holidays

modern snow-covered christmas tree covered in gold and metallic ornaments
Jane Khomi, Getty images

14 Gorgeous Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas

From rainbow to monochromatic, minimalist to maximalist, there’s a tree here for everyone.

by Grace Gallagher
Festive and completely unique, this magical gradient Christmas tree from Inspired By Charm is sure to stop Santa in his tracks. With over 300 glass balls on it, it may not be the most child or pet-friendly, you can still pull inspo from its enchanting beauty.Inspired By Charm
A simple tree can look super elevated, plus the presents underneath will really pop. Here a wooden bead garland and DIY clay ornaments (both with tutorials on The Merrythought) add rustic elegance to the Christmas decor.The Merrythought

