MENU
Holidays
Jane Khomi, Getty images
14 Gorgeous Christmas Tree Decoration Ideas
From rainbow to monochromatic, minimalist to maximalist, there’s a tree here for everyone.
by
Grace Gallagher
Dec. 2, 2021
Festive and completely unique, this magical
gradient Christmas tree
from Inspired By Charm is sure to stop Santa in his tracks. With over 300 glass balls on it, it may not be the most child or pet-friendly, you can still pull inspo from its enchanting beauty.
Inspired By Charm
A simple tree can look super elevated, plus the presents underneath will really pop. Here a
wooden bead garland and DIY clay ornaments
(both with tutorials on The Merrythought) add rustic elegance to the Christmas decor.
The Merrythought
Tap
Dec. 2. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.