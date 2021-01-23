Sure, all baby clothes are precious, but there's something particularly irresistible about tiny little baby bonnets. Maybe that's why they're so popular and plentiful. In fact, there are so many cute baby bonnets available, including Beau Biden's inauguration look, that there's an accessory to suit every baby's taste and style.

During an inauguration studded with fashionable moments (including Ella Emhoff’s houndstooth coat and Kamala Harris' signature pearls), one of the youngest attendees served up a memorable look as well. Joe Biden's grandson Beau rocked a navy bonnet from Feltman Brothers , and this cute-as-a-button topper charmed viewers the world over. During this momentous event, Beau Biden's adorable outfit kind of stole the show.

If the baby in your life needs a similar look, then there's no shortage of adorable baby bonnets for sale in every color and style imaginable. You can get the exact navy hat that baby Beau wore, as well as plenty of other options in soft fabrics with gorgeous designs. The ones with brims help protect your baby from the sun, and all of these bonnets are available in stylish colors and patterns. Whether your little one is attending an inauguration or hanging out with you at home, there's a perfect bonnet for your baby available.