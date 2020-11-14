From basic necessities to the latest cures for boredom, a quick scroll on Amazon and all is suddenly right with the world — at least for a few days. While Amazon offers an array of items from the sublime to the uniquely absurd, the real gems are those clever little problem solvers that are also super easy to use. No wonder these
clever things on Amazon that are flying off the shelves, with thousands of shoppers singing their praises. And once you test them out yourself, you might just ask yourself how you ever lived without them.
And problem solvers they are. If streetlights and cars keep you up at night, blackout curtains that eliminate 100% of light (and also dampen sound) might help you (and your loved ones) finally get a good night’s sleep. Or if the kitchen is where you live, there are quite a few handy helpers on this list to choose from: You’ll find silicone baking mats that make getting cookies off the pan a breeze and collapsible funnels that save tons of storage space. Or perhaps you want to add an instant-read thermometer to your cart, because, you know, food safety (and achieving optimal tenderness).
Make cleaning, cooking, organizing, and relaxing better and easier with this list of
genius solutions Amazon shoppers are obsessed with. Best of all, not a single one is more than $40.
1
This Groove Cleaning Tool For Window Tracks & Sliding Doors
This
groove-cleaning brush makes cleaning window tracks, sliding doors, and shower doors a breeze. It features a brush on one end and a scraper tool on the other. The ergonomic handle keeps your hands safely out of the way.
2
This Utensil Holder That Keeps Kitchen Messes To A Minimum
With four slots to keep cooking utensils firmly in place, this
utensil holder keeps kitchen messes to a minimum. A raised lip keeps liquids from spilling onto your countertops, and this holder is dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.
3
This Instant-Read Thermometer To Ensures Food Safety (& Tenderness)
This
instant-read meat thermometer features a food-grade stainless steel probe that gets a temperature reading in about three to five seconds. With a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, this thermometer is great for both indoor use and outdoor grilling. A single AAA battery powers it up and it shuts off automatically after 10 minutes.
4
This Drain Protector That Stops Clogs Before They Happen
This
drain protector fits over standard tub and shower drains to prevent costly clogs caused by hair and debris. While it prevents hair clogs, it doesn’t impede the water flow, and it even works with pop-up drains.
5
This Light-Up Wall Outlet To Safely Guide The Way
This
outlet wall plate offers a safe solution for nightlights throughout your home. Use it in hallways, on stairs, and in bathrooms to safely guide you and your family's way. With a patented prong design, this electrical wall outlet doesn’t require any complicated installation: Simply snap it on, and you’re all set.
6
This Hand Warmer With Adjustable Temp Settings
With three temperature settings, this
hand warmer is great for outdoor activities and those whose hand just tend to get cold. This hand warmer offers dual-sided heat, there’s only one button so it’s easy to use, and in a pinch, you can use it as a battery backup for your phone.
7
This Soap Dispenser You Can Operate With One Hand
This
soap dispenser offers one-hand operation, so you can avoid sticky soap messes from spills and trailing. Plus, it dispenses the perfect amount of soap every time, so you’re never wasting any product.
8
These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats That Make Removing Cookies Easier
Use these
silicone baking mats to evenly bake cookies and other delicious treats — while also making the release way easier. These sheets are oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they eliminate the need for oils, sprays, or parchment paper, and they’re super easy to clean.
9
These Extra-Strong Rug Grippers That Don't Leave Sticky Marks
Keep household accidents at bay with these clever
rug grippers. With a unique suctioning effect, these rug grippers keep rugs safely in place without causing marks, damage, or sticky messes. And to make things even easier, you don't have to remove them for laundering. One reviewer shared, "They've passed the ultimate test: my 70 lb. dog doing laps across the rug without it budging."
10
This Egg Cooker That Works In Less Than 9 Minutes
With a nine-minute cook time, the
Eggpod perfectly cooks your eggs in record time. It holds four eggs at a time and is super easy to use (just put it in the microwave). Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
11
These Reusable Silicone Straws That Come Apart For Easy Cleaning
Not only can you use these
silicone straws repeatedly, but they also come apart for easy cleaning; no tools or special brushes are needed. These straws are BPA-free, eco-friendly, and suitable for both hot and cold drinks.
12
This Backseat Organizer That Keeps Everything Easily Accessible
This
backseat organizer offers up a ton of space, and with nine storage pockets, it keeps everything in its place. This organizer can accommodate tablets up to 10 inches, and the assortment of mesh pockets keeps everything visible and accessible. What’s more, it’s waterproof and easy to clean.
13
These Measuring Cups That Are Collapsible For Easy Storage
These
measuring cups are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and such a space saver. One reviewer commented: “I love the bright colors and that each is different, so it’s easy to remember which size is which. [...] Best part is I have a small kitchen, and these take up such little space! I am thinking about ordering another set for when I travel.”
14
This Draft Blocker That Will Save You On Heating & Cooling Bills
This
draft blocker attaches easily to most doors and can be trimmed to fit. Plus, it's super effective at keeping warm air in and cold air out — and it makes a great sound blocker to boot. Made from silicone, this draft stopper is durable and flexible.
15
This Sink Splash Guard That Saves Your Clothes & Countertops
This
sink splash guard keeps your clothes clean when you’re washing dishes, and if you position it at the back of the sink, it protects your countertops, too. This splash guard is designed to stick to granite, laminate, and other solid surface countertops, and the unique wave design keeps you comfy because there are no sharp edges.
16
This Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Drinks At Home
Who says you need the neighborhood barista for especially drinks? Make cappuccinos and lattes at home with this
milk frother for coffee, tea, and other drinks. Powered by two AA batteries, this frother has a durable stainless steel whisk, and with one-touch operation, it’s easy to use.
17
An Anti-Fog Spray That Works On Glasses, Mirrors & Windshields
Not only does this
anti-fog spray keep your glasses from fogging up, but it also works wonders on bathroom mirrors, goggles, and windshields. Using this anti-fog spray is as easy as spaying it onto whatever surface you choose, rubbing it in, waiting a moment, and then wiping it off. Even better, the bottle is small enough to toss into your handbag or keep in your glove box.
18
These Cutting Boards That Flexible But Plenty Durable
While these
cutting boards are flexible enough to curl and dump your ingredients, they’re still plenty durable for avid home chefs. What’s more, these boards are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, textured bottoms keep them in place, and they’re dishwasher safe.
19
This Lap Desk That Keeps All Your Gadgets In Place
When your office is in your living room (or bed), kick the comfort up a few notches with this
lap desk. This desk accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches with a bar to keep it from sliding around, it has a built-in cellphone slot and mouse pad, and the smooth flat surface allows for plenty of airflow so your devices won’t overheat.
20
These Blackout Curtains That Also Keep Noise & Drafts Out
If you need your room to be completely dark to get some shut-eye, you may want to try these
blackout curtains. Sold in a set of two, these blackout curtains eliminate 100% of light, and they’re two times more effective at dampening ambient noise than regular curtains. With an average 4.8 star rating on Amazon, you can bet these curtains are a customer favorite. One happy reviewer shared, “These do exactly as they say — block the light completely, and help to muffle sound. I live next to a busy highway, and as soon as I put these up, it sounded like the highway was far in the distance.”
21
These Car Seat Gap Fillers That Fills The Void Between Your Seats
These
seat gap fillers wedge between car seats to block the space so you’ll never have to root around for your phone while you’re driving again. Each order comes with two so you'll have one for the driver side and one for the passenger side, and they’re encased in a neoprene cover, so they’re built to last.
22
These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Tough Enough To Scrub With
While these
dishcloths are still soft when wet, they’re gritty enough for tackling even the toughest messes. These dishcloths can absorb up to 20 times their weight, and they washable and reusable so they’ll save you a ton of money and waste on paper towels.
23
This Miracle Cleaner Paste That Cleans Almost Anything
This
all-purpose cleaner can clean pretty much anything, and users say that it works wonders on stovetops and sinks to restore their luster. “I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!” One reviewer wrote.
24
This Waterproof Mattress Pad That’s Breathable & Noiseless
Made from a premium cotton terry, this hypoallergenic pad protects your mattress from dust mites, fluids, allergens, and more. What’s more, this
mattress pad is waterproof, breathable, and noiseless. The sizes range from twin to California king.
25
This Silicone Toilet Brush Set That's A More Sanitary Alternative
With a 360-degree brush head, this
toilet brush gets under the rim of the toilet seat, and it’s made of silicone, so it won’t scratch the surface of the toilet bowl and is a more sanitary choice than bristles. Moreover, the brush holder has a unique vented design that deters water accumulation and allows the brush to dry quickly.
26
These Collapsible Funnels That Make Storage So Much Easier
Funnels are an important accessory in any kitchen, and this set removes the annoyance of messy storage because they’re collapsible. These
funnels are made of food-grade silicone, they’re heat resistant to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re dishwasher safe.
27
This Genius Butter Knife That Doesn’t Tear Your Bread
With small slotted holes running down the blade, this
butter knife was designed to spread butter, jams, and other toppings easily onto your bread without ripping or tearing it. Made with stainless steel, this knife is durable and rust-resistant, and even better, the opposite side is perfect for cutting cheese.
28
These Herb Scissors That Comes With Its Own Comb
Using a regular knife for cutting herbs can be time-consuming, so use these
herb scissors to get perfectly minced herbs instead. This knife is made from stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant, and it even comes with a comb to help you round up every last bit.
29
These Cheap Portable Chargers That Keep You Powered Up
When you’re on the go, this pack of two
portable chargers keep your phones powered up. Plus, the battery pack is lightweight and designed to adapt to the device you connect to it, so they make great travel companions.
30
A Purse Organizer That Keeps Your Essentials Organized
With 10 interior pockets and three exterior pockets, this
purse insert offers plenty of room for all of your essentials. Made of durable felt, this organizer is soft, lightweight, and adapts to most purses. It’s available in 12 colors and six sizes.
31
These Cable Protectors That Extend The Life Of Your Cords
These
cable protectors extend the life of your cords by preventing tangles and premature fraying. Made from quality silicone, they are soft and flexible, and installation is pretty easy; just wrap the cord protector around almost any charging cable, and you’re set.
32
This UV Phone Sanitizer That Stops Germs In Their Tracks
This
phone sanitizer uses UV-C LED sanitizing tech to rid your phone of 99.9% of bacteria. With 70 cycles of germicidal LEDs per charge, this sanitizer effectively cleans your phone in just 30 seconds per side (that’s just one minute for the whole deal), and it’s easy, safe, and chemical-free. Plus, you can use this sanitizer to get rid of germs on other items like credit cards, keys, and jewelry, too.
33
This Sleek Cable Box That Keeps Cords Tidy
Use this
cable box to keep cords and power strips neat, tidy, and out of the way. This box has a modern design that blends seamlessly into the background. Choose between black, white, or gray.
34
This Clever Storage Cart That Makes Use Of Awkward Spaces
Ideal for that strip of extra space in your kitchen, bathroom, and any other room that's hard to utilize, this
storage cart creates storage space that's smartly designed with side hooks to boot. With brake wheels and drainage holes, it's a versatile solution.
35
These Pantry Storage Boxes That Make Finding Things A Breeze
Ideal for pantries and refrigerators, these
clear storage bins are a great way to keep things neat, organized, and visible. Sold in a set of four, these bins feature easy-grip handles, are stackable, and can be cleaned with warm soapy water.
36
These LED Strip Lights That Backlight Your TV To Reduce Eye Strain
Not only are these lights a great way to jazz up your entertainment space, but they can also reduce eye strain and fatigue by backlighting your TV screen. These
LED strip lights are easy to install with 3M adhesive, and they’re trimmable. Plus, these lights come with a remote control that you can use to change colors, speed, brightness, and more.
37
This Measuring Cup You Can Read From Above
With its unique angled design, you can easily see the measurements in this cup from above — no more bending to adjust your eye level. This
measuring cup has a one-cup capacity, it’s made from durable plastic, and it has a soft-grip handle.
38
This Car Mount Holder That Works With Almost Any Phone
This
car phone mount affixes to your car vent, offering you clear visibility and a safe driving experience. It's compatible with most phones, and it features one-hand operation, a quick-release button, and rotation.
39
These Oven Rack Protectors That Prevent Accidental Burns
Made from
heat-resistant silicone, these oven-rack protectors keep you a little safer from inadvertent burns. These silicone shields are temperature safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, they’re 14-inches long (but can be trimmed to fit), and they’re dishwasher safe.
40
This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Cleans Your Lint Trap To Help You Prevent Fires
This
dryer vent cleaning brush gets down into the deep recesses of your dryer so you can clean out the lint, keep your dryer working at peak performance, and minimize the risk of a dryer fire. What’s more, this brush can be used to clean under furniture and larger appliances to dust with ease.
41
This Toilet Spray That Lets You Do Your Business Discreetly
This clever concoction stops odors before they start so that you can do your business discreetly. Made with a blend of essential oils, this
toilet spray is nontoxic and chemical-free, and there are tons of scents to choose from. Choose from a pocket-friendly size all the way up to bigger options.
42
This Cute Odor Absorber That Keeps Your Fridge Fresh For Weeks
Fill this cute odor absorber with baking soda to keep your fridge and freezer smelling fresh for months. A replacement indicator tells you when it’s time for a refresh, and
Chilly mama is reusable and dishwasher safe, too. One reviewer shared, “I finally found a fun container to put in my fridge and freezer that won’t spill over, and it makes me smile each time I see it. Easy to use, and I liked the feature that reminds you when to change out the baking soda.”
43
This Multipurpose Scraping Tool For All Those Spots Of Gunk
No doubt, this
scraper tool will find a million uses throughout your home. Use it to remove candle wax, stickers, dried food, and whatever else you need to scrape clean. With an assortment of edges, this tool works well for a variety of tasks, it’s made from durable plastic, and it’s safe on most surfaces (no scratches!).
44
This Steamer That’s Lightweight & Great For Travel
With more than 24,000 reviews, customers love this 700-watt
steamer because of the powerful steam, generously sized tank, and 15-minute runtime per refill. This steamer has a long 9-foot cord, so you have plenty of flexibility, and it’s lightweight, so it’s great for travel.
45
This Drip-Free Olive Oil Dispenser Set That Pours Just The Right Amount
This
olive oil dispenser set is designed with a drip-free spout so you can enjoy mess-free pouring (no spills, leaks, or trailing). What’s more, these dispensers have built-in measuring cups for precise measurements. These bottles also work for vinegar, and they’re dishwasher safe.
46
This Charging Station That Keeps All Of Your Devices Into One Spot
This
charging station organizes all of your devices into one spot to keep things nice and tidy. It has six slots and six USB ports, and each order comes with a set of short cords to keep tangles at bay.
47
This Satin Sleep Cap That Prevents Frizz & Damage
This cap is lined in satin, so it’ll keep frizz and damage to a minimum while you sleep. The cotton and spandex outer layer and an adjustable buckle keep this
sleep cap in place. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in several colors and patterns.
48
This Corer That Makes Quick Work Of Deseeding Peppers
This handy kitchen gadget makes quick work of coring apples, peppers, zucchini, and much more. This
corer features a high-quality stainless steel blade (so it won’t rust) and a soft-grip handle. "Super easy to use , easy to clean , and pretty sturdy!" one customer raved.
49
These Mesh Laundry Bags That Keep Delicates Safe
With an assortment of sizes, these
mesh laundry bags will save your delicates from agitating machines while keeping them organized. These bags have a see-through mesh, so you know where everything is, and they’re great for the dryer and travel, too.
50
These Satin Pillowcases That's Gentle On Skin & Hair
Made from 100% polyester, these
satin pillowcases will certainly kick up your bedroom decor a notch or two. These pillowcases can also prevent your hair from tangling while you sleep. They’re machine washable and available in a ton of colors.
51
This Pet Hair Roller You Can Use Over & Over Again
This roller removes pet hair from clothes, couches, beds, and blankets without sticky adhesives. This
pet hair roller picks up pet hair with ease, shuttling it into the built-in receptacle until you’re ready to empty it. Even better, this is reusable.
52
These Fun Car Hangers For Groceries, Purses & More
These
bling car hooks hang onto your car’s headrest, and they offer up a fun way to hang your handbag, grocery bags, or your dry cleaning. Made of stainless steel, these hooks are durable and work in almost any type of vehicle.
53
This Whisk That Even Works With Heavy Doughs
Perfect for mixing heavy dough or combining ingredients prior to kneading, this
dough whisk is made from stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant and plenty durable. The rounded head makes it easy to scrape the sides of the bowl.
54
This Knife Sharpener That Keeps Your Knives In Tip-Top Shape
With fine and coarse slots, this
knife sharpener is great for restoring dull knives or for quick touch-ups. The patented edge grip protects kitchen surfaces, and the nonslip base keeps the sharpener stable and secure.
55
This Breathable Laundry Basket That'll Collapse Down When Not In Use
This
collapsible laundry basket is great for small spaces. Pop it up when you need it and collapse it when your task is done. It holds 10.5 gallons at full size, and it collapses to three inches high when flat. Plus, the holes mean it's breathable.
56
This Sticky Fruit Fly Trap That Keeps Bugs Out Of Your Plants & Your Airspace
Perfect for outdoor or indoor plants, these
sticky fruit fly traps attract insects and traps them so they don’t bother your plants or your home. These traps are easy to use; just insert them into the soil, and you’re set.
57
This Trunk Organizer That Clears Up The Clutter In Your Car
This
car trunk organizer will certainly bring some order to the chaos in your car. It has rigid sides that won’t cave in and large interior sections to keep things organized. What more, it comes with tie-downs to keep the whole thing stationary.
58
This Glass Dry-Erase Board That’s Great For Notes & Reminders
Designed to sit between a keyboard and monitor, this
glass dry-erase board is perfect for jotting notes and reminders. It’s angled for comfortable reading and writing, and the glass surface lets you write and erase endlessly.
59
These Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Thing
These
LED candles look like the real thing, but you don’t have to worry about open flames and melted wax. Each order comes with 12 battery-operated candles that are equipped with an auto shut-off function, so you won’t even have to worry about turning them off.
60
This Wireless Charger That’s Makes Life So Much Easier
All you have to do is set your phone on this affordable
wireless charger, and you’re good to go. Compatible with multiple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, it's an easy solution for less than $15.
61
This Cute Microwave Cleaner That's The Solution For Stuck-On Food
Cleaning your microwave after food explosions is never fun, so lighten the task with this
volcano microwave cleaner. This cleaner is easy to use: Just fill it with water and vinegar, and put it in your microwave for five to eight minutes. The volcano cleaner loosens and softens even on-dried foods, so you can easily wipe it clean.
62
This Baggy Rack That Offers An Extra Set Of Hands
When you need an extra set of hands in the kitchen, try these
baggy racks. They are height adjustable to accommodate different types of bags, and they also have a built-in suction cup to keep them in place. Plus, these also make great drying racks.
63
This Outlet Cover With A Power Strip That Tidies Up Your Cords
Hide unsightly cords and tidy them up with this
outlet cover with an extension cord that sits off to the side. This outlet cover is super easy to use: Just pop it on over your existing outlet, and you’re in business.
64
This Seat Cushion With 30,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Made with premium memory foam, this
seat cushion helps improve posture and alleviates pressure on your lower back. Basically, it just makes sitting a lot better. This cushion is lightweight and portable, and the cover is both removable and washable. No wonder it has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
65
This Shower Caddy That Holds Up to 30 Pounds Each
This
shower caddy keeps all your toiletries and shower essentials organized and easily accessible. Plus, it couldn't be easier to attach: Just use the included adhesive, no drill required. It’s made from stainless steel so it won’t rust, and the open shelf design ensures proper drainage, so there’s no pooling water or risk of mildew.
66
This Car Vacuum Cleaner With All The Attachments You Need To Reach Into Nooks & Crannies
While this little
vacuum cleaner only weighs 2.4 pounds, it packs a big punch when it comes to keeping your car clean. This vacuum cleaner comes with a variety of detailing tools so you can easily get into the nooks and crannies of your car, and it comes with its own carrying case.