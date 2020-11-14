From basic necessities to the latest cures for boredom, a quick scroll on Amazon and all is suddenly right with the world — at least for a few days. While Amazon offers an array of items from the sublime to the uniquely absurd, the real gems are those clever little problem solvers that are also super easy to use. No wonder these clever things on Amazon that are flying off the shelves, with thousands of shoppers singing their praises. And once you test them out yourself, you might just ask yourself how you ever lived without them.

And problem solvers they are. If streetlights and cars keep you up at night, blackout curtains that eliminate 100% of light (and also dampen sound) might help you (and your loved ones) finally get a good night’s sleep. Or if the kitchen is where you live, there are quite a few handy helpers on this list to choose from: You’ll find silicone baking mats that make getting cookies off the pan a breeze and collapsible funnels that save tons of storage space. Or perhaps you want to add an instant-read thermometer to your cart, because, you know, food safety (and achieving optimal tenderness).

Make cleaning, cooking, organizing, and relaxing better and easier with this list of genius solutions Amazon shoppers are obsessed with. Best of all, not a single one is more than $40.

1 This Groove Cleaning Tool For Window Tracks & Sliding Doors Rienar Groove Gap Cleaning Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This groove-cleaning brush makes cleaning window tracks, sliding doors, and shower doors a breeze. It features a brush on one end and a scraper tool on the other. The ergonomic handle keeps your hands safely out of the way.

2 This Utensil Holder That Keeps Kitchen Messes To A Minimum ABOGALE Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $7 See On Amazon With four slots to keep cooking utensils firmly in place, this utensil holder keeps kitchen messes to a minimum. A raised lip keeps liquids from spilling onto your countertops, and this holder is dishwasher safe for easy cleanups.

3 This Instant-Read Thermometer To Ensures Food Safety (& Tenderness) ThermoPro Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon This instant-read meat thermometer features a food-grade stainless steel probe that gets a temperature reading in about three to five seconds. With a temperature range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, this thermometer is great for both indoor use and outdoor grilling. A single AAA battery powers it up and it shuts off automatically after 10 minutes.

4 This Drain Protector That Stops Clogs Before They Happen SlipX Solutions Dome Drain Protector Amazon $10 See On Amazon This drain protector fits over standard tub and shower drains to prevent costly clogs caused by hair and debris. While it prevents hair clogs, it doesn’t impede the water flow, and it even works with pop-up drains.

5 This Light-Up Wall Outlet To Safely Guide The Way SnapPower Outlet GuideLight Amazon $18 See On Amazon This outlet wall plate offers a safe solution for nightlights throughout your home. Use it in hallways, on stairs, and in bathrooms to safely guide you and your family's way. With a patented prong design, this electrical wall outlet doesn’t require any complicated installation: Simply snap it on, and you’re all set.

6 This Hand Warmer With Adjustable Temp Settings OCOOPA Hand Warmers Amazon $28 See On Amazon With three temperature settings, this hand warmer is great for outdoor activities and those whose hand just tend to get cold. This hand warmer offers dual-sided heat, there’s only one button so it’s easy to use, and in a pinch, you can use it as a battery backup for your phone.

7 This Soap Dispenser You Can Operate With One Hand Aeakey Soap Dispenser Amazon $11 See On Amazon This soap dispenser offers one-hand operation, so you can avoid sticky soap messes from spills and trailing. Plus, it dispenses the perfect amount of soap every time, so you’re never wasting any product.

8 These Reusable Silicone Baking Mats That Make Removing Cookies Easier AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Use these silicone baking mats to evenly bake cookies and other delicious treats — while also making the release way easier. These sheets are oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they eliminate the need for oils, sprays, or parchment paper, and they’re super easy to clean.

9 These Extra-Strong Rug Grippers That Don't Leave Sticky Marks Home Techpro Rug Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep household accidents at bay with these clever rug grippers. With a unique suctioning effect, these rug grippers keep rugs safely in place without causing marks, damage, or sticky messes. And to make things even easier, you don't have to remove them for laundering. One reviewer shared, "They've passed the ultimate test: my 70 lb. dog doing laps across the rug without it budging."

10 This Egg Cooker That Works In Less Than 9 Minutes Emson EGGPOD Microwave Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a nine-minute cook time, the Eggpod perfectly cooks your eggs in record time. It holds four eggs at a time and is super easy to use (just put it in the microwave). Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

11 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Come Apart For Easy Cleaning FORI Reusable Silicone Straws (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only can you use these silicone straws repeatedly, but they also come apart for easy cleaning; no tools or special brushes are needed. These straws are BPA-free, eco-friendly, and suitable for both hot and cold drinks.

12 This Backseat Organizer That Keeps Everything Easily Accessible ULEEKA Backseat Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This backseat organizer offers up a ton of space, and with nine storage pockets, it keeps everything in its place. This organizer can accommodate tablets up to 10 inches, and the assortment of mesh pockets keeps everything visible and accessible. What’s more, it’s waterproof and easy to clean.

13 These Measuring Cups That Are Collapsible For Easy Storage ingeniuso Collapsible Measuring Cups and Spoons Amazon $12 See On Amazon These measuring cups are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and such a space saver. One reviewer commented: “I love the bright colors and that each is different, so it’s easy to remember which size is which. [...] Best part is I have a small kitchen, and these take up such little space! I am thinking about ordering another set for when I travel.”

14 This Draft Blocker That Will Save You On Heating & Cooling Bills Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon This draft blocker attaches easily to most doors and can be trimmed to fit. Plus, it's super effective at keeping warm air in and cold air out — and it makes a great sound blocker to boot. Made from silicone, this draft stopper is durable and flexible.

15 This Sink Splash Guard That Saves Your Clothes & Countertops Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon This sink splash guard keeps your clothes clean when you’re washing dishes, and if you position it at the back of the sink, it protects your countertops, too. This splash guard is designed to stick to granite, laminate, and other solid surface countertops, and the unique wave design keeps you comfy because there are no sharp edges.

16 This Milk Frother For Barista-Quality Drinks At Home Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Who says you need the neighborhood barista for especially drinks? Make cappuccinos and lattes at home with this milk frother for coffee, tea, and other drinks. Powered by two AA batteries, this frother has a durable stainless steel whisk, and with one-touch operation, it’s easy to use.

17 An Anti-Fog Spray That Works On Glasses, Mirrors & Windshields Optix 55 Anti-Fog Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this anti-fog spray keep your glasses from fogging up, but it also works wonders on bathroom mirrors, goggles, and windshields. Using this anti-fog spray is as easy as spaying it onto whatever surface you choose, rubbing it in, waiting a moment, and then wiping it off. Even better, the bottle is small enough to toss into your handbag or keep in your glove box.

18 These Cutting Boards That Flexible But Plenty Durable Cooler Kitchen Flexible Cutting Board Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon While these cutting boards are flexible enough to curl and dump your ingredients, they’re still plenty durable for avid home chefs. What’s more, these boards are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, textured bottoms keep them in place, and they’re dishwasher safe.

19 This Lap Desk That Keeps All Your Gadgets In Place LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon When your office is in your living room (or bed), kick the comfort up a few notches with this lap desk. This desk accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches with a bar to keep it from sliding around, it has a built-in cellphone slot and mouse pad, and the smooth flat surface allows for plenty of airflow so your devices won’t overheat.

20 These Blackout Curtains That Also Keep Noise & Drafts Out NICETOWN Full Blackout Curtain Panels (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you need your room to be completely dark to get some shut-eye, you may want to try these blackout curtains. Sold in a set of two, these blackout curtains eliminate 100% of light, and they’re two times more effective at dampening ambient noise than regular curtains. With an average 4.8 star rating on Amazon, you can bet these curtains are a customer favorite. One happy reviewer shared, “These do exactly as they say — block the light completely, and help to muffle sound. I live next to a busy highway, and as soon as I put these up, it sounded like the highway was far in the distance.”

21 These Car Seat Gap Fillers That Fills The Void Between Your Seats Drop Stop Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These seat gap fillers wedge between car seats to block the space so you’ll never have to root around for your phone while you’re driving again. Each order comes with two so you'll have one for the driver side and one for the passenger side, and they’re encased in a neoprene cover, so they’re built to last.

22 These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Tough Enough To Scrub With Swedish Dishcloth Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon While these dishcloths are still soft when wet, they’re gritty enough for tackling even the toughest messes. These dishcloths can absorb up to 20 times their weight, and they washable and reusable so they’ll save you a ton of money and waste on paper towels.

23 This Miracle Cleaner Paste That Cleans Almost Anything The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner Amazon $16 See On Amazon This all-purpose cleaner can clean pretty much anything, and users say that it works wonders on stovetops and sinks to restore their luster. “I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!” One reviewer wrote.

24 This Waterproof Mattress Pad That’s Breathable & Noiseless SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from a premium cotton terry, this hypoallergenic pad protects your mattress from dust mites, fluids, allergens, and more. What’s more, this mattress pad is waterproof, breathable, and noiseless. The sizes range from twin to California king.

25 This Silicone Toilet Brush Set That's A More Sanitary Alternative MEKEET Toilet Brush and Holder Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a 360-degree brush head, this toilet brush gets under the rim of the toilet seat, and it’s made of silicone, so it won’t scratch the surface of the toilet bowl and is a more sanitary choice than bristles. Moreover, the brush holder has a unique vented design that deters water accumulation and allows the brush to dry quickly.

26 These Collapsible Funnels That Make Storage So Much Easier SEEOOR Collapsible Funnel (2-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Funnels are an important accessory in any kitchen, and this set removes the annoyance of messy storage because they’re collapsible. These funnels are made of food-grade silicone, they’re heat resistant to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and they’re dishwasher safe.

27 This Genius Butter Knife That Doesn’t Tear Your Bread Simple Spreading Stainless Steel Butter Knife Amazon $11 See On Amazon With small slotted holes running down the blade, this butter knife was designed to spread butter, jams, and other toppings easily onto your bread without ripping or tearing it. Made with stainless steel, this knife is durable and rust-resistant, and even better, the opposite side is perfect for cutting cheese.

28 These Herb Scissors That Comes With Its Own Comb LHS Herb Scissors and Safe Cover Amazon $10 See On Amazon Using a regular knife for cutting herbs can be time-consuming, so use these herb scissors to get perfectly minced herbs instead. This knife is made from stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant, and it even comes with a comb to help you round up every last bit.

29 These Cheap Portable Chargers That Keep You Powered Up Miadi USB Portable Chargers (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you’re on the go, this pack of two portable chargers keep your phones powered up. Plus, the battery pack is lightweight and designed to adapt to the device you connect to it, so they make great travel companions.

30 A Purse Organizer That Keeps Your Essentials Organized ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $26 See On Amazon With 10 interior pockets and three exterior pockets, this purse insert offers plenty of room for all of your essentials. Made of durable felt, this organizer is soft, lightweight, and adapts to most purses. It’s available in 12 colors and six sizes.

31 These Cable Protectors That Extend The Life Of Your Cords VARWANEO Cable Protectors (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon These cable protectors extend the life of your cords by preventing tangles and premature fraying. Made from quality silicone, they are soft and flexible, and installation is pretty easy; just wrap the cord protector around almost any charging cable, and you’re set.

32 This UV Phone Sanitizer That Stops Germs In Their Tracks Homedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer Amazon $60 See On Amazon This phone sanitizer uses UV-C LED sanitizing tech to rid your phone of 99.9% of bacteria. With 70 cycles of germicidal LEDs per charge, this sanitizer effectively cleans your phone in just 30 seconds per side (that’s just one minute for the whole deal), and it’s easy, safe, and chemical-free. Plus, you can use this sanitizer to get rid of germs on other items like credit cards, keys, and jewelry, too.

33 This Sleek Cable Box That Keeps Cords Tidy YAMAZAKI Cable Box Amazon $24 See On Amazon Use this cable box to keep cords and power strips neat, tidy, and out of the way. This box has a modern design that blends seamlessly into the background. Choose between black, white, or gray.

34 This Clever Storage Cart That Makes Use Of Awkward Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon Ideal for that strip of extra space in your kitchen, bathroom, and any other room that's hard to utilize, this storage cart creates storage space that's smartly designed with side hooks to boot. With brake wheels and drainage holes, it's a versatile solution.

35 These Pantry Storage Boxes That Make Finding Things A Breeze mDesign Kitchen Pantry Storage Bins (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Ideal for pantries and refrigerators, these clear storage bins are a great way to keep things neat, organized, and visible. Sold in a set of four, these bins feature easy-grip handles, are stackable, and can be cleaned with warm soapy water.

36 These LED Strip Lights That Backlight Your TV To Reduce Eye Strain Vansky LED Strip Lights Amazon $13 Amazon Not only are these lights a great way to jazz up your entertainment space, but they can also reduce eye strain and fatigue by backlighting your TV screen. These LED strip lights are easy to install with 3M adhesive, and they’re trimmable. Plus, these lights come with a remote control that you can use to change colors, speed, brightness, and more.

37 This Measuring Cup You Can Read From Above OXO Good Grips Measuring Cup Amazon $13 See On Amazon With its unique angled design, you can easily see the measurements in this cup from above — no more bending to adjust your eye level. This measuring cup has a one-cup capacity, it’s made from durable plastic, and it has a soft-grip handle.

38 This Car Mount Holder That Works With Almost Any Phone The BE Car Phone Mount Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This car phone mount affixes to your car vent, offering you clear visibility and a safe driving experience. It's compatible with most phones, and it features one-hand operation, a quick-release button, and rotation.

39 These Oven Rack Protectors That Prevent Accidental Burns Laminas Oven Rack Protectors (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from heat-resistant silicone, these oven-rack protectors keep you a little safer from inadvertent burns. These silicone shields are temperature safe up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, they’re 14-inches long (but can be trimmed to fit), and they’re dishwasher safe.

40 This Dryer Vent Cleaner That Cleans Your Lint Trap To Help You Prevent Fires Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This dryer vent cleaning brush gets down into the deep recesses of your dryer so you can clean out the lint, keep your dryer working at peak performance, and minimize the risk of a dryer fire. What’s more, this brush can be used to clean under furniture and larger appliances to dust with ease.

41 This Toilet Spray That Lets You Do Your Business Discreetly Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $5 See On Amazon This clever concoction stops odors before they start so that you can do your business discreetly. Made with a blend of essential oils, this toilet spray is nontoxic and chemical-free, and there are tons of scents to choose from. Choose from a pocket-friendly size all the way up to bigger options.

42 This Cute Odor Absorber That Keeps Your Fridge Fresh For Weeks Chilly Mama Fridge and Freezer Odor Absorber Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fill this cute odor absorber with baking soda to keep your fridge and freezer smelling fresh for months. A replacement indicator tells you when it’s time for a refresh, and Chilly mama is reusable and dishwasher safe, too. One reviewer shared, “I finally found a fun container to put in my fridge and freezer that won’t spill over, and it makes me smile each time I see it. Easy to use, and I liked the feature that reminds you when to change out the baking soda.”

43 This Multipurpose Scraping Tool For All Those Spots Of Gunk Scrigit Scraper Scratch Free Cleaning Tool (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon No doubt, this scraper tool will find a million uses throughout your home. Use it to remove candle wax, stickers, dried food, and whatever else you need to scrape clean. With an assortment of edges, this tool works well for a variety of tasks, it’s made from durable plastic, and it’s safe on most surfaces (no scratches!).

44 This Steamer That’s Lightweight & Great For Travel Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 24,000 reviews, customers love this 700-watt steamer because of the powerful steam, generously sized tank, and 15-minute runtime per refill. This steamer has a long 9-foot cord, so you have plenty of flexibility, and it’s lightweight, so it’s great for travel.

45 This Drip-Free Olive Oil Dispenser Set That Pours Just The Right Amount Belwares Olive Oil Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon This olive oil dispenser set is designed with a drip-free spout so you can enjoy mess-free pouring (no spills, leaks, or trailing). What’s more, these dispensers have built-in measuring cups for precise measurements. These bottles also work for vinegar, and they’re dishwasher safe.

46 This Charging Station That Keeps All Of Your Devices Into One Spot Simicore Smart Charging Station Amazon $35 See On Amazon This charging station organizes all of your devices into one spot to keep things nice and tidy. It has six slots and six USB ports, and each order comes with a set of short cords to keep tangles at bay.

47 This Satin Sleep Cap That Prevents Frizz & Damage YANIBEST Satin Sleep Cap Amazon $13 See On Amazon This cap is lined in satin, so it’ll keep frizz and damage to a minimum while you sleep. The cotton and spandex outer layer and an adjustable buckle keep this sleep cap in place. Plus, it’s machine washable and available in several colors and patterns.

48 This Corer That Makes Quick Work Of Deseeding Peppers i Kito Vegetable Corer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This handy kitchen gadget makes quick work of coring apples, peppers, zucchini, and much more. This corer features a high-quality stainless steel blade (so it won’t rust) and a soft-grip handle. "Super easy to use , easy to clean , and pretty sturdy!" one customer raved.

49 These Mesh Laundry Bags That Keep Delicates Safe BAGAIL Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon With an assortment of sizes, these mesh laundry bags will save your delicates from agitating machines while keeping them organized. These bags have a see-through mesh, so you know where everything is, and they’re great for the dryer and travel, too.

50 These Satin Pillowcases That's Gentle On Skin & Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from 100% polyester, these satin pillowcases will certainly kick up your bedroom decor a notch or two. These pillowcases can also prevent your hair from tangling while you sleep. They’re machine washable and available in a ton of colors.

51 This Pet Hair Roller You Can Use Over & Over Again ChomChom Roller Amazon $25 See On Amazon This roller removes pet hair from clothes, couches, beds, and blankets without sticky adhesives. This pet hair roller picks up pet hair with ease, shuttling it into the built-in receptacle until you’re ready to empty it. Even better, this is reusable.

52 These Fun Car Hangers For Groceries, Purses & More SAVORI Bling Car Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These bling car hooks hang onto your car’s headrest, and they offer up a fun way to hang your handbag, grocery bags, or your dry cleaning. Made of stainless steel, these hooks are durable and work in almost any type of vehicle.

53 This Whisk That Even Works With Heavy Doughs Jillmo Danish Dough Whisk Amazon $14 See On Amazon Perfect for mixing heavy dough or combining ingredients prior to kneading, this dough whisk is made from stainless steel, so it’s rust-resistant and plenty durable. The rounded head makes it easy to scrape the sides of the bowl.

54 This Knife Sharpener That Keeps Your Knives In Tip-Top Shape KitchenIQ Edge Grip Knife Sharpener Amazon $6 See On Amazon With fine and coarse slots, this knife sharpener is great for restoring dull knives or for quick touch-ups. The patented edge grip protects kitchen surfaces, and the nonslip base keeps the sharpener stable and secure.

55 This Breathable Laundry Basket That'll Collapse Down When Not In Use Pop & Load Collapsible Laundry Basket Amazon $28 See On Amazon This collapsible laundry basket is great for small spaces. Pop it up when you need it and collapse it when your task is done. It holds 10.5 gallons at full size, and it collapses to three inches high when flat. Plus, the holes mean it's breathable.

56 This Sticky Fruit Fly Trap That Keeps Bugs Out Of Your Plants & Your Airspace Stingmon Sticky Fruit Fly Trap (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Perfect for outdoor or indoor plants, these sticky fruit fly traps attract insects and traps them so they don’t bother your plants or your home. These traps are easy to use; just insert them into the soil, and you’re set.

57 This Trunk Organizer That Clears Up The Clutter In Your Car Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This car trunk organizer will certainly bring some order to the chaos in your car. It has rigid sides that won’t cave in and large interior sections to keep things organized. What more, it comes with tie-downs to keep the whole thing stationary.

58 This Glass Dry-Erase Board That’s Great For Notes & Reminders Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad Amazon $18 See On Amazon Designed to sit between a keyboard and monitor, this glass dry-erase board is perfect for jotting notes and reminders. It’s angled for comfortable reading and writing, and the glass surface lets you write and erase endlessly.

59 These Flameless Candles That Look Like The Real Thing PChero Flameless Timer Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These LED candles look like the real thing, but you don’t have to worry about open flames and melted wax. Each order comes with 12 battery-operated candles that are equipped with an auto shut-off function, so you won’t even have to worry about turning them off.

60 This Wireless Charger That’s Makes Life So Much Easier Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon All you have to do is set your phone on this affordable wireless charger, and you’re good to go. Compatible with multiple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, it's an easy solution for less than $15.

61 This Cute Microwave Cleaner That's The Solution For Stuck-On Food Kitchen Gizmo Volcano Microwave Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cleaning your microwave after food explosions is never fun, so lighten the task with this volcano microwave cleaner. This cleaner is easy to use: Just fill it with water and vinegar, and put it in your microwave for five to eight minutes. The volcano cleaner loosens and softens even on-dried foods, so you can easily wipe it clean.

62 This Baggy Rack That Offers An Extra Set Of Hands YUFF Baggy Rack (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon When you need an extra set of hands in the kitchen, try these baggy racks. They are height adjustable to accommodate different types of bags, and they also have a built-in suction cup to keep them in place. Plus, these also make great drying racks.

63 This Outlet Cover With A Power Strip That Tidies Up Your Cords Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Electrical Outlet Cover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hide unsightly cords and tidy them up with this outlet cover with an extension cord that sits off to the side. This outlet cover is super easy to use: Just pop it on over your existing outlet, and you’re in business.

64 This Seat Cushion With 30,000+ 5-Star Reviews Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made with premium memory foam, this seat cushion helps improve posture and alleviates pressure on your lower back. Basically, it just makes sitting a lot better. This cushion is lightweight and portable, and the cover is both removable and washable. No wonder it has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.

65 This Shower Caddy That Holds Up to 30 Pounds Each JOMARTO Shower Basket Shelf (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This shower caddy keeps all your toiletries and shower essentials organized and easily accessible. Plus, it couldn't be easier to attach: Just use the included adhesive, no drill required. It’s made from stainless steel so it won’t rust, and the open shelf design ensures proper drainage, so there’s no pooling water or risk of mildew.