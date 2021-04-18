46 Clever Things For Your Bathroom & Bedroom You’ll Find You Can’t Live Without

The internet if packed with items to upgrade your home, and if you’re anything like me, you’ve probably spent a lot of time clicking around searching for ways to make your space look and feel better. (And if you haven’t, I’ve done that work for you.) After a lot of thorough online searching, I’ve rounded up a collection of clever things for your bathroom and bedroom I’m pretty sure you can’t live without.

First, there are tons of ingenious ways to make the most of whatever space you have, even if your bathroom and bedroom are the size of a couple of postage stamps. For starters, there’s a three-tier shelf that fits right over the back of your toilet, giving you a place to store air freshener and spare rolls of toilet paper. Then for your bedroom closet, you can get some shoe organizers that let you stack one pair on top of another, which pretty much doubles the amount of storage space you have for your kicks.

Beyond storage, this list is outfitted with products that feel luxurious, because I firmly believe that you really should like the way your bathroom and bedroom look and feel. Some favorites: a shower squeegee finished in brass, a pair of adjustable pillows filled with plush gel microfiber, and hanging bamboo and hemp shelves that add an earthy-chic look to any space. Scroll on for more items that make your bedroom and bathroom so much better.

1 A Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf VAEHOLD Self-Adhesive Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Now you finally have a place to put your phone in the bathroom, thanks to this toilet paper holder with a built-in shelf. Also a perfect perfect place for air freshener, it’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel with a matte black finish.

2 The Down-Alternative Comforter That’s Like A “Hug” Cozynight Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $50 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this down-alternative comforter is “like a comforting hug,” and we couldn’t agree more. The lightweight, all-season comforter features a diamond-stitched design to keep the fluffy microfiber fill in place, and the eight loops around the perimeter let you add a duvet cover. To top it all off, the hypoallergenic comforter is machine-washable for fuss-free cleaning. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king

3 This Bidet Attachment That Installs In Minutes LUXE Bidet Toilet Attachment Amazon $40 See On Amazon Give your bathroom a European-style upgrade with this bidet attachment that installs in just minutes with the included hardware (no plumbing appointment necessary). It features adjustable water pressure settings and a self-cleaning function, and there’s a nozzle shield to keep everything hygienic when it’s not in use.

4 A Shower Squeegee That’s Somehow Elegant HIWARE Shower Squeegee Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wipe down your shower in style with this shower squeegee that comes in chic finishes, like brass, bronze, silver, and matte black. It’s made from durable stainless steel and features a rubber blade that wipes away water without leaving streaks behind. It’s an easy way to prevent buildup of soap scum, limescale, and mildew, and you can choose from three sizes.

5 These Motion-Sensor Bed Lights That Guide You In The Dark Vansky Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’ve ever tripped over your slippers on your way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you need these under-bed lights. The subtle glow offers just the right amount of illumination, so you can find your way without waking your partner, and with the motion-activated function, you can set the lights to turn off anywhere between 30 seconds and 10 minutes.

6 The Light Dimmer Switch With Smart Capabilities Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $19 See On Amazon Adjust the lighting to just the right level of brightness with this smart dimmer switch. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can utilize voice commands to control it, but you can also use the compatible app to dim, brighten, set schedules, or turn on and off while you’re away from home.

7 A Storage Shelf That Fits Over Your Toilet Honey-Can-Do Over-the-Toilet Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon A clever way to get more storage in the bathroom, this over-the-toilet shelf features three tiers that are perfect for spare toilet paper rolls, extra hand towels, and air freshener. The neutral chrome finish will look great in any space, and reviewers report it’s “easy assemble” and looks great in small bathrooms.

8 These Fluffy Towels In Soothing Spa Colors Hamman Linen Bath Towels (Set of 4) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Reviewers love these towels that are “fluffy” and “super soft.” Made from 100% ring-spun cotton, they’re highly absorbent and feature double-stitched edges for extra durability. Choose from soothing, spa-worthy colors like sea salt, light blue, and cool gray.

9 This Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower Soundbot Water-Resistant Shower Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Catch up on your favorite podcast while you shampoo with this Bluetooth speaker for your shower. With a Bluetooth range of 33 feet, it’s IPX4 water-resistant to withstand splashing, and has a built-in mic for making calls. Available in colors like black, white, and pink, it features a suction cup on back that you can attach to the tile wall.

10 A Silk Pillowcase That Protects Hair & Skin SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon $22 See On Amazon A silk pillowcase is one of the most affordable long-term beauty investments you can make. The slippery texture won’t catch on skin and cause pillow creases, and that same smoothness will also help prevent hair breakage. (Cotton, on the other hand, can grab your hair like Velcro.) This one is made from mulberry silk with a hidden zipper, and it comes in solids and patterns(including a cute leopard print). Available sizes: standard, queen, king

Available colors and styles: 39

11 This Automatic Soap Dispenser That’s More Hygienic Than Pumps Hanamachi Touchless Hand Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Instead of using a (potentially germ-laden) pump soap dispenser to wash your hands, use this motion-activated soap dispenser that’s much more hygienic. It features an infrared sensor, and when it detects motion, it automatically doles out soap. It’s battery-operated, and you can adjust the amount of soap that’s dispensed each time.

12 These Gel Microfiber Pillows That Are Height-Adjustable Fern and Willow Luxury Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a good night’s sleep that’s comfortable specifically for your head and neck, add these adjustable pillows to your cart. The zippered, hypoallergenic pillows are filled with microfiber gel down-alternative, and you can remove as much as you like to get the right amount of loft. The cover is made from breathable 100% cotton, and the entire pillow can be machine-washed.

13 A Toothbrush Holder That Protects Bristles From Germs SARMOCARE Toothbrush Holder Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s not fun to think about, but your toothbrush is literally just hanging out in your bathroom 24/7, and then you stick it in your mouth twice a day. (I know, I’m sorry.) Keep everything sanitary with this wall-mounted toothbrush holder. Not only does it cover the head of your toothbrush, but it has a built-in fan to quickly dry bristles and prevent germ growth. It has space for a toothpaste tube and up to five toothbrushes (including electric toothbrushes).

14 These Extra-Big Washcloths Made From Ultra-Soft Bamboo Yoofoss Ultra-Soft Bamboo Washcloths (10-Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon These super soft washcloths feel like pure luxury on your face. They’re made from bamboo, which is eco-sustainable and more durable than cotton, and each one measure an extra-large 12 by 12 inches. The set comes with 10 machine-washable washcloths with reinforced edges for durability.

15 The Stick-On Lights That Add Glamour To Your Vanity LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel just as glamorous as a recent Oscar winner (even when you’re sleep-deprived) with these Hollywood style vanity lights. The stick-on LED lights require minimal installation (and no wiring), and they come with a dimmer, so you can adjust the brightness.

16 This Shower Dispenser That Minimizes Bottle Clutter Better Living Products Shower Soap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Clear up the clutter on your shower floor with this wall-mounted dispenser that has three chambers for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Along with labels for each chamber, it comes with double-sided tape that makes installation a breeze, and you can mount it to the corner of the shower or flat on the wall.

17 A Terry Bathrobe Made From Soft Turkish Cotton TowelSelections Terry Cloth Hooded Robe Amazon $42 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and into this terry bathrobe made from luxurious Turkish cotton. The mid-length robe features a sash closure, hood, and two patch pockets, so you can keep your phone on you while you get ready for the day. Choose from colors like coral blush and Dutch blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

18 The Himalayan Salt Night Lights That’ll Help You De-Stress Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your bedroom into a calming oasis with these Himalayan salt night lights. Not only do they add a warm glow, but when exposed to the heat of the light bulbs, the pink salt releases negative ions; this may help purify the air and promote feelings of wellbeing. The salt is hand-mined in the Himalayas, so each night light is a natural rock formation.

19 The Under-Cabinet Lighting That Doesn’t Require Any Wiring Power Practical Under Cabinet Lighting (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Light up the inside of your bathroom cabinet — or the inside of your closet — with this stick-on lighting. The 3-foot strip features a low-profile, out-of-the-way design, but the power switch is large and easy to operate. It’s battery-operated (AA batteries are included), and it adheres to any wood, metal, or plastic surface.

20 These Waterproof Slides That Are “Like Walking On Clouds” EQUICK Nonslip Bathroom Sandals Amazon $24 See On Amazon The perfect indoor-outdoor shoe, these waterproof slides feature 1.7-inch soles and angled forefoot areas that offer superior shock absorption. Available in 17 colors and styles, they’re ultra-lightweight and feature nonslip soles. One reviewer wrote, “The soles are so thick it feels like I’m literally walking on clouds. Best slippers I’ve ever invested in.” Available sizes: women’s 4.5 — 13

Available colors and styles: 17

21 A Woven Laundry Hamper That’s Prettier Than Plastic YOUDENOVA Woven Rope Laundry Hamper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Laundry day can feel pretty ho-hum, but this laundry hamper is anything but. The elegant, two-tone basket is made with durable, woven cotton rope, and the handles on each side make it easy to transport from your bedroom to the washing machine. Available in gray, white, and brown, it’s also perfect for storing toys and throw blankets.

22 This Shower Caddy That’s As Sleek As It Is Functional Meangood Shower Caddy Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a bathroom that looks out of the pages of Architectural Digest, check out this shower caddy. Boasting sleek, straight lines, the rust-resistant caddy is powder-coated and comes in bronze, black, and copper red finishes. With two tiers and hooks for razors, it loops right over the shower head and has a suction cup that secures it to the wall.

23 The Closet Storage Baskets You Can Stack Hosseboy Closet Storage Baskets (4-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you need more space for folded clothes, these closet storage baskets are fantastic. The stackable baskets neatly separate your clothes, which means you don’t have to rummage through any piles looking for that one sweater (and then have to go to the trouble of refolding said piles). They’re versatile, too — use them to organize papers and office supplies at your desk.

24 These Nonslip Velvet Hangers With A Slim Profile Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These 30 velvet hangers are ultra-thin, so they won’t take up unnecessary space on your closet rod, and the soft, nonslip surface means your clothes won’t fall off and onto the floor. Plus, the rose gold hardware will make any closet feel just a little more luxe.

25 The Blackout Curtains That Help Save On Your Energy Bill Amazon Basics Room Darkening Curtains Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only will these blackout curtains block out ambient light from outside (hello overly bright streetlight on the corner), but they’ll also insulate your room so that you lose less heat and air-conditioning through your windows — which means a lower monthly energy bill. They come in a range of sizes, colors, and patterns, so you can find the set that fits completely. Available sizes: 6

Available colors and patterns: 21

26 This Bedside Shelf That’s Great For Small Bedrooms BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon No room for a nightstand in your bedroom? No problem. This bedside shelf attaches to your bed frame, with no installation required, and gives you a platform for your phone, coffee, book, and other essentials. It’s made from bamboo with a furniture-grade finish that’s scratch-resistant.

27 A Bath Mat Made From Ultra-Soft & Absorbent Microfiber Color&Geometry Absorbent Bath Mat Amazon $21 See On Amazon This highly rated bath mat is made from premium microfiber, which means it’s ultra-absorbent and super soft on your feet. The nonslip backing keeps it firmly in place, and it’s machine-washable for easy care. It’s available in soft shades of blue, red, gray, and more. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 7

28 The Shoe Stackers That Save Space In Your Closet JL Home Shoe Stackers (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Double the storage space you have for your sneakers, flats, and ankle boots with these shoe stackers. The mini shelves let you stack pairs on top of each other, and the lip at the edge of each platform keeps shoes from sliding off. The set comes with four stackers, so you can store a grand total of eight pairs of shoes.

29 These Smart Light Bulbs That Let You Customize Your Home Lighting MagicLight Smart Color-Changing Light Bulbs (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Have more fun with the lighting in your home, courtesy of these smart light bulbs. With the compatible app, you can toggle between millions of colors, control the warmth of white shades, put them on timers, and even set them to sync with music. Plus, they’re compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to control them.

30 This Light Therapy Lamp With Mood-Boosting Benefits VIPEX Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon Light therapy can help promote serotonin release (which can help boost your mood), and it can also help regulate your sleep-wake cycle, so you feel more well-rested. This light therapy lamp has adjustable brightness settings, so you can customize how much light you get, and the compact size is small enough to set on a desk or side table.

31 These Hair Catchers That Keep Your Drains Clog-Free Gotega Drain Covers (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your hair from clogging the shower drain with these drain covers. Made from flexible silicone, the extra-large covers have perforations to allow water to flow through, but the textured nubs around the perimeter catch and hold onto hair. The set comes with five colors — like pink and sage green — that add a pop of pastel to your shower.

32 A Toilet Night Light That Changes Color Chunace Toilet Night Light (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This toilet night light lets you avoid turning on the harsh overhead bathroom light at night, but it’s also a fun way to toilet train a little one. The waterproof light is motion-activated, brightness-adjustable, and it features 16 LED color options — choose one or rotate through them all. The set comes with two, so you can outfit your bathroom and the guest bathroom too.

33 These Sheets That Are Softer Than Egyptian Cotton CGK Unlimited Breathable Luxury Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These fan-favorite sheets have earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after more than 80,000 reviews, so you’re almost guaranteed to get a good night’s rest sleeping between them. Made from double-brushed microfiber, they’re softer than Egyptian cotton and have an almost weightless feel. The set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases with elegant top stitching at the edges. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

Available colors: 19

34 This Towel Wrap That Stays Put While You Get Ready TowelSelections Towel Wrap with Pocket Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don’t like to commit to your outfit of the day the minute you step out of the shower, this towel wrap is for you. Made from towel-like terry cotton, it features an elastic top that stays firmly in place, a hook-and-loop closure at the waist, and a patch pocket on the front. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

35 A Wall Organizer For Bathroom Items mDesign Towel Holder with Shelves Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wall-mounted storage organizer gives you so much space for the stray items in your bathroom. It has three holders for rolled-up towels (both hand towels and bath towels can fit), as well as two shelves for tissues, air freshener, cotton swabs, and more. Plus, there are four hooks that are perfect for hanging loofahs and washcloths.

36 The Bedside Table Lamp With A Wireless Charger JOSTIC Desk Lamp with Wireless Phone Charger Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re squeezed for space on your nightstand, this table lamp is for you. Not only does it boast a slim profile that takes up minimal space, but it has a wireless phone charger built into the base, so you don’t have to deal with cord clutter. The LED light has five brightness settings and five modes that range from warm white to cold white, and the arm is angle-adjustable, so you can aim the beam where you need it.

37 An LED Shower Head That Changes Color While You Scrub KAIREY Color-Changing Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for ways to make shower time more fun? This color-changing shower head is just the ticket. The handheld shower head has a built-in LED that’s powered by water — not batteries — and it rotates through a rainbow of seven colors. One reviewer wrote, “Kids love the light show [...] I love I can grab the handheld to wash hair and rinse then let the kids keep playing.”

38 This Mirror That Won’t Fog Up In The Shower HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon Shaving in the shower can be hard with a mirror that keeps fogging up, which is why this fogless mirror is such an ingenious buy. It suctions securely to the shower wall and swivels up and down, so you can find the best angle. There’s even a hook on the bottom to hold your razor.

39 The Flexible Tool That Makes It Easy To Unclog Toilets ToiletShroom Revolutionary Plunger Amazon $17 See On Amazon Plunging can be a difficult task to master, but this skinny and flexible plunger streamlines the process by acting as a dredging tool that simply pushes the clog out. This clever invention doubles as a squeegee to keep your toilet clean and comes with a convenient holder. Reviewers say it’s a “godsend” and “wouldn’t go back to plungers!”

40 The Storage Baskets Woven From Water Hyacinth La Jolíe Muse Storage Baskets (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is there a prettier way to stash away some goods than in these storage baskets woven from actual flowers? (Water hyacinth, to be exact.) Perfect for storing spare washcloths and hand towels in the bathroom, or scarves and keepsakes in your bedroom, the baskets feature a soft lining that’s detachable and washable.

41 A Durable Toilet Brush That Comes With A Sleek Holder IXO Toilet Brush with Splash Guard and Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re still using a flimsy toilet brush, it might be time to upgrade to this toilet brush with a handle made from durable stainless steel. The toilet brush features soft but dense bristles that scrub without scratching the toilet, and the accompanying holder comes in four colors: black, bronze, white, and silver.

42 This Wall-Mounted Shelf That Offers Instant Storage Space Domax Bamboo Adjustable Shelves AMAZON $33 See On Amazon Add some storage space to a blank wall in the bathroom with this wall-mounted shelf. Made from 100% eco-sustainable bamboo, it can has three tiers to hold spare towels, toilet paper rolls, and toiletries. It can hold up to 44 pounds, so you don’t have to be shy about loading it up.

43 These Hemp & Bamboo Shelves That Hang From The Wall BAMFOX Hanging Wall Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another chic way to add storage to your bathroom, these hanging wall shelves are made from bamboo and hemp rope for an earthy, natural look. Use them near the tub for bath products, or use them anywhere to display small candles and succulents.

44 A Rotating Organizer For All Your Makeup Sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your makeup drawer or cosmetics bag is a constant source of frustration, use this rotating makeup organizer get everything in order. The spinning organizer has plenty of space for all your cosmetics and features heigh-adjustable shelves, which means you can fit tall and small items alike. There’s even a spot to hold your makeup brushes upright so that the bristles won’t get damaged.

45 This Multi-Port Charger With A Dock For All Your Devices OthoKing Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $37 See On Amazon This charging station has a multi-port charger housed inside, which means you can power up all your devices in one place and at the same time. Made from bamboo, it has five slots for phones and tablets, and each port optimizes the charging speed for the device that’s plugged in.