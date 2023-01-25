Space is cool
About 2,000 light years from Earth is this, the Southern Ring nebula. The obvious, bright star at the center is locked in a tight orbit with a dim, dying star. It is the dying star that emits the gas and dust that make this nebula so striking.
The Tarantula Nebula is the brightest, nearest star-forming region in our "Local Group" (nearest galaxies) and home to the hottest, most massive stars that astronomers know. The nebula’s cavity is hollowed out by winds from a cluster of massive young stars.