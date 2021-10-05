MENU
Fall Activities
Emholk, Getty images
10 Fun Corn Mazes To Get Lost In This Fall
Prepare to be a-maized.
by
Grace Gallagher
Oct. 5, 2021
Get lost in a 2-acre Super Mario Brothers adventure at
Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm
in Lockport, Illinois. After navigating the maze (which is open on weekends and on Columbus Day), pet some goats, play a giant game of checkers, or climb the huge spider web.
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm
A serious challenge awaits when you enter these 28 acres of corn stalks with nine miles of trails.
Richardson Adventure Farm
is actually home to four mazes put together, but there is a perimeter path so there’s a shortcut if you get tired.
Richardson Adventure Farm
Tap
Oct. 6. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.