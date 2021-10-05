Fall Activities

10 Fun Corn Mazes To Get Lost In This Fall

by Grace Gallagher
Get lost in a 2-acre Super Mario Brothers adventure at Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm in Lockport, Illinois. After navigating the maze (which is open on weekends and on Columbus Day), pet some goats, play a giant game of checkers, or climb the huge spider web.Siegel's Cottonwood Farm
A serious challenge awaits when you enter these 28 acres of corn stalks with nine miles of trails. Richardson Adventure Farm is actually home to four mazes put together, but there is a perimeter path so there’s a shortcut if you get tired. Richardson Adventure Farm

