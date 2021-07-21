MENU
17 Delicious Corn Recipes To Make All Summer Long
You’ll be all ears for these corn dinners, sides, and desserts.
by
Grace Gallagher
July 21, 2021
If you find yourself unsure what to do with leftover corn or potatoes, try this hearty and delicious
corn chowder
from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. Best of all, it comes together in 45 minutes or less.
A Pretty Life In The Suburbs
Take grilled corn to the next level. This
chipotle bourbon butter corn
gets a sweet smokiness thanks to the butter, and cotija cheese and cilantro add a pop of summer flavor.
A Cozy Kitchen
July 21. 2021
