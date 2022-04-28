Crocs Unveils Colorful New Line Inspired By Your Kid's Favorite Breakfast Cereal

There is nothing quite like the distinct joy of a great big bowl of your favorite, nostalgic, sugary cereal. There’s also nothing quite like putting your foot into a comfy shoe. A shoe, you know, that will not betray you with blisters or heel pain even after a long day of walking. Hear me out: what if we combined them? Crocs’ new “Rise N’ Style” collection has done just that and soon you (or your child) will be able to put all that nostalgic deliciousness on your feet.

On April 28, Foot Locker began the launch of the Crocs’ Rise N’ Style collection, a playful line of cozy-comfy Crocs inspired by your favorite General Mills cereals. The first shoe, based on the color palette and general vibe of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is available in men’s and children’s sizes at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Eastbay, in stores and online, and range between $45 to $75. Shoes inspired by Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cocoa Puffs will be released this summer, with the second part of the launch set for July.

Featuring the Crocs Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles, each shoe has a swirly, marbled palette and comes with cereal themed Jibbitz charms, including cereal pieces, logos, mascots (look at the little BEE!) and other such tokens of whimsy.

Foot Locker

“Is that a tiny bowl of cereal on the end of the shoe?” you ask. Yes, yes it is, and, honestly, we’re all about living your silliest, most comfortable life this summer so we say follow your bliss and go for it. We’re also willing to bet that this shoe pairs extremely well with eating a comically large bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch but, then again, what doesn’t?