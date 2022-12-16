As the holidays approach, folks are planning menus, cleaning guest rooms, triple-checking their flight information, and buying gifts. If all is well, by the time Christmas rolls around, we’re all set... but of course, every now and then, there’s a last-minute item we forget. Half-and-half for after-dinner coffee, medicine, or (admit it) everything for your child’s stocking (oops). Under normal circumstances, it’s CVS to the rescue, but will they be an option for the holiday? What are the CVS Christmas hours in 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

Is CVS open on Christmas Eve 2022?

Fortunately for those of us who wait until the extreme last minute to get stocking stuffers for our kids (Why am I buying them candy? They still have Halloween candy they’re hoarding) or batteries for all their new toys, CVS’ Christmas Eve store hours not only support our procrastination but, in some cases, coddle us. Most stores will be open their usual hours on Christmas Eve and some actually have extended hours. This will be dependent on location so you’re going to have to check online at CVS.com, on the CVS app, or call your local store to know exactly what their plan is. But, generally speaking, you should be able to get your stocking stuffers and other last minute purchases on Christmas Eve without issue.

Is CVS open on Christmas Day 2022?

The odds are in your favor when it comes to CVS Christmas hours. SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Traditionally, the store has been open on Christmas, but Romper reached out to corporate to confirm CVS’ Christmas Day 2022 store hours and good news for anyone who needs to pick up emergency essentials on the holiday. “Many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open on Christmas,” a representative told Romper by email. They did, however, caution that some pharmacy hours may be reduced. Moreover, while it’s generally a safe bet that CVS will be open on Christmas, some locations may be closed. Again, before you venture out into the cold, it’s best to check CVS.com to confirm with local store.

CVS Minute Clinic will be closed on Christmas.

The pharmacy’s MinuteClinics, which are staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and provide vaccinations, sports and camp physicals, STD testing, contraceptive services, and more, will be closed on Christmas Day, though we’re going to go ahead and guess that most people weren’t planning to drop in for a casual camp physical on a major holiday/at the end of December. If you find yourself in need of medical assistance, however, Minute Clinic Virtual Care is available 24/7, including holidays. They can help you if you have questions about a routine illness or need help with a prescription refill. (Of course, if you have a true medical emergency, 911 and the ER are always an option!)

Are CVS pharmacies open on Christmas?

While the store will likely be open on Christmas Day, CVS pharmacies probably won’t be. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

While CVS’ Christmas hours are convenient for picking up, say a gallon of milk for breakfast or a bottle of Advil to help you cope with loud, irritating relatives, most CVS pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day. You might be in luck if you live near a 24-hour CVS, which is more likely to have pharmacy staff on-hand during the holiday, but even that is not a guarantee. So, if you can, we recommend refilling your prescriptions ahead of the holiday.