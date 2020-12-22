Anyone in need of a sweet treat? Silly question, I know. In this tumultuous year, I'm frankly always in the mood for an indulgent dessert. And for now, as I try desperately to find my inner Christmas spirit, I'm grateful for Dairy Queen's December Blizzard of the Month — the Peppermint Hot Cocoa. It's a brain freeze in the best possible way.

A classic treat with a fresh twist, Dairy Queen's Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard blends candy cane pieces, choco chunks, and rich cocoa fudge with their signature soft serve ice cream. You had me at peppermint and chocolate, DQ. Firmly in the "no Christmas until after Thanksgiving" camp, I happily embrace all things peppermint as soon as Thanksgiving is over, so I love that Dairy Queen dedicates a special blizzard to celebrate the holiday season. While I can never pass up a piping hot chocolate (I mean, who can?), isn't it fun to switch things up a bit? And if you are going to have ice cream, I appreciate the cheerful festive touch (and yummy eats) at Dairy Queen — perhaps this year more than ever. I'm also particularly envious of those parts of the country that have a warmer winter climate than we do here in New York. A December DQ Blizzard in Arizona sounds pretty refreshing, actually.

Listen, this year has been a mess, and we all know that's putting it lightly. As I face the holidays away from my extended family due to the pandemic, I plan on taking all the little indulgences that come with what is usually my favorite time of year. And if that means I need to make a stop at the DQ drive-thru for a Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard (turned upside down or not), then I'm prepared to do it. Seeking out little moments of happiness in this challenging time (in this case, in the form of a delicious festive treat) is the thread that keeps us all going and looking forward to brighter days ahead.

To find a DQ near you, check out the handy location guide on their website. The Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard is in stores nationwide. Happy everything, friends (especially sweet treats)! Grab one on your way to look at Christmas lights or to finish wrapping up all those gifts.