Daniella Karagach Gives ‘Dance Mom’ A New Meaning

Daniella Karagach is trusting the process — from Dancing With The Stars, to daycare. “I live by that mantra,” says the the on-screen dance pro, jewelry brand founder and new mom. Known for her debut season on DWTS paired with R&B artist Nelly, and now back for her fourth season with former NBA star Dwight Howard, the mom is not backing down in any area of her life. “There is still this huge stigma that once you become a parent, motherhood is your entire identity. Don’t get me wrong, being a mom is a full-time job,” Karagach tells Romper. “When I was dancing with Iman Shumpert, I remember him asking the crew if his kids could come and watch us dance, and I loved that. I was so inspired that he wanted to bring his kids into our lifestyle, and integrate them versus having two separate lives. I want my kids to see what I do, not shelter them from my career.”

The 31-year old was raised in Brooklyn by a single mom, whom she credits for introducing her to the art. “I was diagnosed with ADHD as a kid and my mom was a guidance counselor. One of her students suggested dance as a tool to help manage energy, so my mom signed me up for ballroom lessons,” Karagach shares. “She worked three jobs to afford one dance lesson for me per week. It was hard, and she put all of her eggs in one basket: me. I fell in love with dancing, and it changed my life.”

Ahead, Karagach takes us through her tips for managing life’s dance off stage — from her confidence rituals to work-life integration with kids.

On Claiming Confidence

“Find what makes you unique from others. You cannot be someone else, so why try? Stick to what you know. Trust your process of what you do and how you’re doing it. Don’t look to others for how they became successful; do what you do need to do for you to become successful, whatever that means to you.

Even now, I’m being compared to others on the show [“Dancing With The Stars”] and I don’t like that. We’re all such unique dancers and people. Find mentors and ways to feel supported, and don’t compare.”

On Self-Care

“I love to journal as a way to decompress. I take five minutes for myself before bed, and light a candle — I’m obsessed with the cedar wood scented ones from Hotel Lobby —and write down what I’m grateful for and my future goals. I burn Palo Santo, and prioritize a peaceful vibe.”

On Time Sensitive Beauty

“I never wear makeup. I wear it once a week on the show and that’s enough for me. But I need to wash my face, put moisturizer on and fill in my brows or I don’t feel like a person. For cleanser, I use the DMK cleanser and Face Reality moisturizer, which I can’t live without. If they ever discontinue that product, I will be miserable. For brows, I use Anastasia Brow Wiz. I can’t use anything else.”

On Work-Family Integration

“Ever since becoming a mom, I’m more of a ‘yes’ person. I tend to be more introverted and shy despite what you see on TV. Fortunately, my job is very supportive of childcare and makes me feel good about working and being a mom. But even after hours, I’ll bring Nikita to the gym with me, or to the mall for a ‘window-shopping walk’. Movement is important for my mental health, and I want her to be a part of that journey.”

On Advice To New Moms

“Don’t compare yourself to other moms. And don’t compare your baby to other babies. Everyone is on their own timeline. Whether its your pregnancy journey or your baby’s growth path, take it day by day. Kids are absolutely going to change your life, but it’s up to you as to how.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.