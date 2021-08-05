If you have a dehumidifier in your home, be sure to have a close look at its label. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Wednesday that about 2 million dehumidifiers from several popular brands sold in the United States, Mexico, and Canada are now part of a voluntary recalled due to a possible fire hazard.

The recall involves 25, 30, 35, 45, 50, 60, 65, 70, and 74 pint humidifiers and all were manufactured by New Widetech. The following brands are included:

AeonAir

Amana

ArcticAire (Danby)

Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores)

Commercial Cool

Danby

Danby Designer

Danby Premiere

De’Longhi

Edgestar

Friedrich

Generations (Danby)

Haier

Honeywell (JMATEK/AirTek)

Idylis

Ivation

Perfect Aire

SuperClima

Whirlpool

Whynter

The dehumidifiers were sold at Lowe’s Hardware, Costco, Walmart, and other retailers nationwide between February 2009 and August 2017 for anywhere between $120 and $430. To find out whether or not your dehumidifier is a part of this recall, you’ll just need to identify your dehumidifier by locating the brand name, model number, and pint capacity, which are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. You can also check out New Widetech’s verification tool to help you locate this information.

There have been 107 incidents of the dehumidifiers overheating or catching fire that reported to New Widetech, according to the CPSC, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these dehumidifiers in your possession, the CPSC is advising consumers to stop using them immediately and contact New Widetech. New Widetech is offering consumers a refund on their recalled dehumidifier that will be prorated based on the age of the product. If you have any more questions you can contact New Widetech at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.