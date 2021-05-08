Whether you’re LGBTQIA+ or an ally, Pride is one of the most exciting times of year for parades, parties, and of course, products. Every store worth their salt has a pride line, and perhaps no one’s is more magical than Disney. This year, Disney is rolling out tons of new Pride merch in honor of all of us happy queers and our families, and it is practically perfect in every way.
From hats to bags to Mickey Mouse ears, there is a little something gay and rainbow for everyone coming from the shops of the Magic Kingdom. I’m particularly excited about all of the new kids gear that they’re featuring, including a nifty cold shoulder tee shirt that will be just wonderful for when those vaccines become available for younger kids. (It’s two statements in one, and I am here for it.)
With Disney reopening, and the hope for Pride in person this year, we’re all going to want to be kitted out in our rainbow best, and Disney definitely made that a ton easier by offering all of these goodies. The toys, accessories, and blankets will keep all of that rainbow-colored Pride in your home and heart for the rest of the year.
