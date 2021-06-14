As the number of new coronavirus cases continues to fall across the country, Disney World has moved to ease some of its COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, Disney World’s face mask requirements are changing. Beginning June 15, vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the resort.

“Face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in most areas,” an update on the Walt Disney World Resort website read. “While we will not require proof of vaccination, we expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation.”

The decision to drop the resort’s face mask requirement for vaccinated visitors is based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which noted in late May that fully vaccinated individuals could “resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.”

But vaccinated families planning a summer escape to Disney World shouldn’t forgo face masks completely. While the entertainment resort is easing its face mask requirements, they’ve not done away with the rule completely. In fact, there will still be some areas of the park where all guests will be required to mask up, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Face coverings will still be required of all guests on Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner,” a note on the resort’s website read.

Across the country, however, Disneyland will still require all guests to wear masks at all times unless eating or swimming. What’s more, it remains unclear if or when the California park might adopt Disney World’s relaxed COVID-19 protocols.

Back in Florida, however, June 15 will also bring about a relaxing of Disney World’s physical distancing guidelines. While park employees and characters still won’t be allowed to hug guests, rules requiring guests leave 6 feet of physical space between themselves when standing in line, shopping, or dining will start to ease. In an update on its website, Disney World noted guests would most likely see evidence of relaxed physical distancing guidelines in queues, shops, restaurants, transportation, theaters, and during attraction boarding.

“It’s important to remember that some experiences and entertainment may still be operating with limited capacity or may remain temporarily unavailable,” the park cautioned. “We’re not quite ready to bring back everything yet, but we are optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney pals and princesses are able to hug once again.”

