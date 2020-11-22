If you’re already a parent, about to become one, or just have friends who are parents, chances are you’ve heard of the DockATot. But if you don’t know, just as a pacifier quite literally pacifies a baby, the DockATot, well… docks a tot. And because they are so effective at this one job of keeping little ones cozy and comfy as they sleep or rest, they rarely go on sale. If you're in the market, you'll probably be happy to hear that there’s a DockATot Black Friday sale, and it lasts longer than just one day.

The DockATot sale offers 20% off almost everything (the exception is anything from the new Morris & Co. collection, plus new fall items like bolsters, wedge nursing pillows and kids tents, which are still worth a look). As is true of so much baby gear, the DockATot itself and the accessories can add up, so 20% off will save you a solid chunk of change. The sale runs from Nov. 27 ( beginning at 6 a.m. PST) through Dec. 1 (ending at 9 p.m. PST) giving you a full five days to shop the sale (which is good, because it may take some time to look through all the cute products and pick your faves).

From covers to cabanas, product bundles, transport bags, and arches with toys that clip to the dock, there's something here that you probably don't have already, even if your babe already rocks their dock every day.

If your baby has grown out of their first dock, you may be ready to move up to the next size; the docks come in two sizes: 0 to 8 months, and 8 to 36+ months (no, sadly, they don't come in adult sizes). Or maybe your cover could use an upgrade, or your just want a new print because they’re all so cute.

These make wonderful gifts for new parents, too, because what could be better than the truly priceless gift of a little more sleep? Regardless of what your plans are for this holy grail product, now’s definitely a good time to buy.