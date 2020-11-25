If you’ve had the pandemic experience of doing a yoga video in the living room, you know nothing will ruin your vibe faster than realizing how much dirt is on your carpet or how much dust has accumulated under your couch (thanks for nothing, downward dog). It may be time to up your vacuum game, and so you’ll be pleased to hear that select cord-free Dyson vacuums are steeply discounted during their Black Friday sale.

So how can you get it on this deal? Starting on Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1 a.m. EST, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free vacuum will be $150 off the normal price (making this its lowest price ever). Part of the reason this one is called the “V10 animal” is because its Torque drive cleaner head is especially helpful for suctioning up stubborn pet hair. It also has three cleaning modes: Eco, Auto, and Boost and transforms easily into a handheld option, which is ideal for getting those hard-to-reach places.

Already on sale, Dyson's V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum is marked down to $299 (a price you probably won’t see again soon), which is $150 off its original price tag. The V8 model has soft roller cleaner head for hard floors and a motorized cleaner head for carpets, plus no-touch bin emptying, which means you never have to handle all the dirt and hair you suck up.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These are hot items, but there are limited quantities, per the Dyson website, and the sale ends on Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Gift this to the friend who is tired of their kids tracking mud through the house (and no problem if that friend is you), buy this as a "family gift" to put under the tree, or just snag one because the deal is so good. Oh, and If you visit the Dyson website on Black Friday, you may find some other surprise sales, like gifts with purchases and exclusive new colors.