One of the best things about Easter, besides the delicious candy, is having an excuse to get dressed up and celebrate spring. Is a festive outfit essential to the fun of searching for eggs and enjoying brunch? No, but they certainly don't hurt either, and these adorable Easter dresses and outfits for babies, toddlers, kids (many of which are offered in adult sizes for mommy and me moments) are sure to make your Easter that much more memorable, no mater how you celebrate the holiday.

If you're anything like me, you jump at the opportunity to deck the family out in pastel colors, tulle, sandals, cardigans, bow ties, and anything else that says springtime. (Shoot, I'd dress the cat up if she'd let me.) There's a lot of reasons to love and celebrate at Easter, and making the most of all the photo opportunities with these adorable outfits for boys and girls, big and small, is only one of them.

Easter Dresses & Outfits For Babies

What's cuter than a baby in seersucker, a little button-down shirt, or in a floppy straw hat? Dress your babe up on Easter morning and you'll be sure to get some amazing pictures of your little one digging through their basket from the Easter bunny. One tip: if your little one is crawling, opt for leggings, a jumper, or a romper so they don't get caught up in a dress while they're racing to find Easter eggs.

Easter Dresses & Outfits For Toddlers & Kids

Just because they've grown out of the baby stage does not mean they're too old for some fantastic Easter-worthy spring clothes. If you have an opinionated big kid, let them come with you to shop for their outfit, or pick it out yourself and let them choose whatever shoes, sweater, or accessories they'd like to wear with it. If you have a toddler, you can go just as big and obnoxious as you did when they were a baby (enjoy it while you can, because they'll be insisting on picking out their own mismatching clothes before you know it).

Mommy & Me Easter Dresses & Outfits

For families who love to match and coordinate, consider some adorable mommy and mini outfits this Easter. There are some really adorable sets that offer matching patterns on different styles of clothing, as well as sets that will have mom and her kiddo looking like twins. Not only will you and your littles look adorable in a mommy and me outfit, it's also a great way for you to blend in with the kids while they're hunting eggs so you can grab a few jelly bean-filled ones for yourself.

After months of cold weather, Easter is such a fun way to kick off the start of spring with your family. So, get your brunch menu planned and everyone's outfit ready, because the big day is just around the corner.