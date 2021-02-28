Easter

Stylish Easter Dresses & Outfits That Are Totally Egg Hunt & Brunch-Worthy

Nothing says Easter like seersucker & pastels.

by Ashley Ziegler

One of the best things about Easter, besides the delicious candy, is having an excuse to get dressed up and celebrate spring. Is a festive outfit essential to the fun of searching for eggs and enjoying brunch? No, but they certainly don't hurt either, and these adorable Easter dresses and outfits for babies, toddlers, kids (many of which are offered in adult sizes for mommy and me moments) are sure to make your Easter that much more memorable, no mater how you celebrate the holiday.

If you're anything like me, you jump at the opportunity to deck the family out in pastel colors, tulle, sandals, cardigans, bow ties, and anything else that says springtime. (Shoot, I'd dress the cat up if she'd let me.) There's a lot of reasons to love and celebrate at Easter, and making the most of all the photo opportunities with these adorable outfits for boys and girls, big and small, is only one of them.

Easter Dresses & Outfits For Babies

What's cuter than a baby in seersucker, a little button-down shirt, or in a floppy straw hat? Dress your babe up on Easter morning and you'll be sure to get some amazing pictures of your little one digging through their basket from the Easter bunny. One tip: if your little one is crawling, opt for leggings, a jumper, or a romper so they don't get caught up in a dress while they're racing to find Easter eggs.

2-Piece Easter Dress & Cardigan Set
Carter's

Available in sizes NB - 24M

RUGGEDBUTTS Jon Jon Collar Bodysuit & Stripe Overalls Set
Nordstrom

Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M

Organic Long Sleeve Ruffle Dress in Fawn
Lucy Lue Organics

Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M

Plaid Poplin Outfit Set
The Children's Place

Available in sizes 0-3M to 12-18M

Angel Dear Floral Tie Back Romper
Taylor + Max

Available in sizes 3-6M to 12-18M

Cat & Jack Baby Boys' Chambray Suspender Top & Bottom Set with Bowtie
Target

Available in NB - 24M

Print Dress & Striped Leggings Set in Tiny Tulips
Hanna Andersson

Available in sizes 0-3M to 3T

Seersucker Ruffle Dress
Janie and Jack

Available in sizes 3-6M to 18-24M (and in kid sizes 2T to 12)

Easter Dresses & Outfits For Toddlers & Kids

Just because they've grown out of the baby stage does not mean they're too old for some fantastic Easter-worthy spring clothes. If you have an opinionated big kid, let them come with you to shop for their outfit, or pick it out yourself and let them choose whatever shoes, sweater, or accessories they'd like to wear with it. If you have a toddler, you can go just as big and obnoxious as you did when they were a baby (enjoy it while you can, because they'll be insisting on picking out their own mismatching clothes before you know it).

Printed Button-Front Oxford Shirt and Bow-Tie Set
Old Navy

Available in sizes 12-18M to 5T

Halabaloo Embroidered Sleeveless Dress
Taylor + Max

Available in sizes 3T - 8

Cat & Jack Boys' Woven Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
Target

Available in sizes XS - XXL Husky

Girls' tiered midi dress in rainbow gingham
J. Cew

Available in sizes 2-12

Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' Easter Bunny Pullover Sweater
Target

Available in sizes 12M to 5T

Épaule Mini Dress in Sugar Kiss
The Little Posh Co.

Available in sizes 12-18M to 13/14

Kids Woven Shorts in Seersucker Stripe
Gap

Available in six colors and in sizes 4-18 (including slim and husky styles)

Sleeveless Printed Jumpsuit for Toddler Girls in Cream Floral
Old Navy

Available in four colors and in sizes 12-18M to 5T

Boys' stretch chino pant in slim fit in Cornflower Blue
J. Crew

Available in six colors and in sizes 2 - 16

Champagne Roses Twirling Dress
Free Birdees

Available in sizes 3T - 6

Mommy & Me Easter Dresses & Outfits

For families who love to match and coordinate, consider some adorable mommy and mini outfits this Easter. There are some really adorable sets that offer matching patterns on different styles of clothing, as well as sets that will have mom and her kiddo looking like twins. Not only will you and your littles look adorable in a mommy and me outfit, it's also a great way for you to blend in with the kids while they're hunting eggs so you can grab a few jelly bean-filled ones for yourself.

PopReal Mommy and Me Floral Printed Dresses in Pink
Amazon

Adult sizes: S - XXL Kid sizes: 0-3M to 9/10Y Available in six color/patterns (price and size availability varies)

TinyTotsKids - Mommy and me Outfit-Grey Stripes
Etsy

Shirt sizes: 3M - 12Y Jumpsuit sizes: XS - XXL Listing is for one shirt and one jumpsuit, price varies by size

IFFEI Mommy and Me Matching Maxi Dress in Mint Green
Amazon

Adult sizes: S - XL Kid sizes: 3-6M to 8-9Y Available in four styles (price and availability varies)

ViktoriiaGadiak - Mom and son clouds matching outfit
Etsy

Women's Dress Sizes: XS - M Shorts Sizes: 3-6M - 8Y Shirt Sizes: 3-6M - 8Y Prices vary

Tea Party Dress (Mom)
Ivy City Co.

Available in Adult, Kid, and Baby sizes (availability and price varies)

ViktoriiaGadiak - Easter outfit Matching mom and son outfit
Etsy

Dress sizes: XS - XL Shirt sizes: 3-6M to 8Y Shorts sizes: 3-6M to 8Y Prices vary

LifecycleApparel Women's Organic Cotton Fit Flare Dress
Etsy

Available in eight colors and a wide range of adult and kid sizes (kid size dress has a separate listing)

After months of cold weather, Easter is such a fun way to kick off the start of spring with your family. So, get your brunch menu planned and everyone's outfit ready, because the big day is just around the corner.