hanging origami-wrapped eggs on pussy willow branches is a lovely easter tree idea
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Wow, These Easter Trees Are So Pretty

Simply drape festive eggs and ornaments from willowy branches to create a stunning display.

by Grace Gallagher
Decorating a tree or branches with colorful Easter eggs is a tradition that comes from Germany and is known as “Ostereierbaum” (Easter egg tree). Even if you’re not German, Easter trees are a gorgeous way to celebrate spring.Westend61, Getty Images
Here’s another cheerful and fun Easter tree idea from The House That Lars Built. You’ll learn how to make your own pompoms (though no one will judge if you just paint store bought ones). Terrain has really pretty branches.The House That Lars Built

