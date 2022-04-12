MENU
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
Wow, These Easter Trees Are So Pretty
Simply drape festive eggs and ornaments from willowy branches to create a stunning display.
by
Grace Gallagher
April 12, 2022
Decorating a tree or branches with colorful Easter eggs is a tradition that comes from Germany and is known as “Ostereierbaum” (Easter egg tree). Even if you’re not German, Easter trees are a gorgeous way to celebrate spring.
Westend61, Getty Images
Here’s another cheerful and fun Easter tree idea from
The House That Lars Built
. You’ll learn how to make your own pompoms (though no one will judge if you just paint store bought ones).
Terrain
has really pretty branches.
The House That Lars Built
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.