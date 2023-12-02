This avocado salsa with black beans and corn was born in a crucible of desperation. I know that sounds dramatic, but so too is finding out you’re hosting a dozen people on a few hours notice. I won’t get into details of how this happened, but suffice it to say I basically found myself in an at-home episode of Chopped: I only had my wits and what was already in my fridge and pantry to get me through. And of all the things I was able to serve that fateful day, this avocado salsa with black beans and corn was the hands down winner. Since then, this has been my go-to party appetizer, holiday dip, and cookout contribution. And while there’s nothing specific that makes this a winter recipe, the fact that it’s primarily red and green makes it a perfect festive Christmas party dip.

As far as I can tell, there are only two problems with this recipe. One, while it lasts the duration of a party (thank you, lime juice), it will begin to oxidize after a while (get it together, avocados). Though I’ve definitely eaten it the next day (after it’s been refrigerated), it doesn’t keep super duper well. And two, once you make it, it’s all your friends and family will ever let you bring to a gathering. Want to try something new? Fine. But you also have to bring The Dip. Fortunately, it’s so easy and delicious you probably won’t mind.

Avocado Salsa with Corn & Black Beans

Ingredients

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

4 small ripe avocados, pitted and cut into small chunks) (3 large would also work)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, rinsed and quartered

1 15-ounce can whole kernel sweet corn, drained and rinsed

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 1 lime)

2 Tbsp olive oil*

3 Tsp garlic powder*

1-3 Tsp chili powder*

1-2 Tsp cumin*

Salt & pepper to taste

2 bags of tortilla chips of your choice; ones made for scooping are the best

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, beans, and corn.

Add lime juice, olive oil, and seasonings. Stir gently until it is evenly mixed.

Taste, and adjust seasonings* as needed. The salsa will keep, tightly covered in the fridge, but it’s best to serve within a couple of hours.

And that’s it! You’re done! Before you know it, the dip will be, too. I also want it known that it is actually violence to ask an Italian girl to quantify ingredients added to bring flavor to a dish — that’s where the asterisks above come in. Herbs, oil, garlic? How very dare you ask me to measure those and, more importantly, who am I to tell you what to do in your own kitchen?

Enjoy the world’s easiest holiday dip. The colors make it festive, and you can easily make this in double or triple quantities. It also travels well, so feel free to sign up for the dip at every party.