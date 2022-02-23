MENU
12 Showstopping Birthday Cupcake Ideas
Skip the Pinterest fails with these easy but photogenic themes.
by
Grace Gallagher
Feb. 23, 2022
Unicorn cupcakes
are sure to be a crowd pleaser and this colorful concoction from Handmade Charlotte is easy to replicate at home. The rainbow horn is a free download (works best on thicker paper) and the ears are made with sticky Airheads.
Handmade Charlotte
Fans of the Heeler family
will flip for these cute cupcakes designed by
@taylor_cake_designs
. All you’ll need to do to recreate these is to pipe blue and tan or orange icing, then get some
Bluey
-inspired sprinkles
. Bone appétit!
@taylor_cake_designs
