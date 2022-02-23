Entertaining

colorful birthday cupcakes on a green milk glass cake stand
WestEnd61, Getty images

12 Showstopping Birthday Cupcake Ideas

Skip the Pinterest fails with these easy but photogenic themes.

by Grace Gallagher
Unicorn cupcakes are sure to be a crowd pleaser and this colorful concoction from Handmade Charlotte is easy to replicate at home. The rainbow horn is a free download (works best on thicker paper) and the ears are made with sticky Airheads.Handmade Charlotte
Fans of the Heeler family will flip for these cute cupcakes designed by @taylor_cake_designs. All you’ll need to do to recreate these is to pipe blue and tan or orange icing, then get some Bluey-inspired sprinkles. Bone appétit!@taylor_cake_designs

