young girl creating a valentine

12 Adorable Valentine's Day Crafts For Kids

You don't have to be a DIY master to make these.

by Grace Gallagher
For some window art, look no further than this stained glass heart craft from PBS. You'll want to keep it up long after the holiday has passed. Cavan Images/Cavan, Getty Images
It doesn't get much simpler than bending a toilet paper roll into a heart shape, then stamping it in paint to make a sweet card.@caitlinparkerladd, Instagram

