Here Are 20 Easy Easter Crafts That Are Fun For The Whole Family

Every holiday has fun aspects to it, but there’s just something about little bunnies, eggs, chicks, and sheep that make Easter extra special. You can really lean into the cuteness overload by thinking up some Easter crafts for the family. Everyone can get in on the fun from the baby to the grown-ups.

Crafts are a great way to fill up some of your kids’ time, and they also happen to make fantastic gifts for extended family. It’s not just the kids that can enjoy it, either; adults can totally get in on the action and add a little Easter flare to the house. Seriously, there is an Easter craft for everyone.

Cute Easter Crafts For Babies (With Adult Help, Of Course)

Bunny Handprint

If you love a good handprint craft, try out one from Princess Pinky Girl that turns your baby’s handprint into a bunny. You’ll need craft paper, paint, markers paper straws, glue, and a laminator if you have one (if not, you can always use packing tape). The handprint bunnies attach to the straws which you can then stick into a bouquet of flowers. It’s a perfect Easter gift for grandparents.

Footprint Carrot

Turn your baby’s toes into little carrots by covering the bottom of their feet with orange paint and pressing them onto paper to create little footprints. Once the prints have dried, cut around the foot in a carrot-like shape. Then, take two different shades of green construction paper and cut thin strips out of them and glue them to the top of the “carrot” to look like little sprouts. Check out One Krieger Chick for the materials list and full tutorial.

Tulip Bouquet

Another fun thing to turn your baby’s hands into? A little bouquet of flowers. Pinkie for Pink took three handprints (in pink, blue, and yellow paints) and painted little stems on them to create a cute tulip-looking bouquet on a piece of craft paper. It’s honestly the best Easter plant you could ask for.

Finger Painted Eggs

You can always keep it classic with a little bit of finger painting. Cut some egg shapes out of construction paper, squirt some pastel paints onto it, and let your baby have at it to create their own little work of art. Just make sure you give them washable paint because this craft will surely get messy.

Fingerprint Sheep

Put their little fingers to good use by making a sheep. Full transparency, you’ll be doing a bit of this project from Crafty Morning yourself, but it’s a really cute finished product so it’s worth it. Dip your baby’s fingertips into white paint and press them down onto paper to create a big circle that looks like a sheep’s coat. Once the paint has dried, cut some legs and a little lamb face out of black craft paper, and glue it to the paper to create an adorable sheep from your baby’s two hands.

Toddler-Friendly Crafts For Easter

Pipe Cleaner Bunny Easter Eggs

Grab your bag of plastic Easter eggs, some glue, pipe cleaners, and a few white pom poms and you have everything you need to create the little bunny eggs from Delia Creates. There isn’t a ton of detail needed for this craft, just a little looping of the pipe cleaners and some gluing (which you may want to help with to avoid a mess).

Q-Tip Painted Eggs

Get a few sheets of different colored craft paper and cut out big egg shapes that your tot can use as a canvas. Then give them some Q-tips and a few paint color options and let them create their own little egg masterpieces. No Time For Flash Cards has tips for helping you set up and make the most of the craft with your toddler.

Paper Plate Sheep Mask

Turn your toddler into a little lamb with a paper plate, cotton balls, and some glue. Cut the middle section out of the paper plate so that the rim is still intact. Then, use the middle section of the plate to cut little lamb ear shapes and glue them on the plate so that if your kid were to put their face in the hole, they’d have an ear on either side. Next, have your kid glue cotton balls all over the plate to create their very own lamb mask. You can find all of the details for how to make this mask at Danya Banya.

Shaving Cream Painted Easter Eggs

Your toddler can get some sensory play in and create a really cool Easter egg with this craft from A Night Owl. To make it, you’ll need big eggs cut out of cardstock paper, shaving cream, paint, a tray to put the shaving cream in (like a baking sheet), a scraper (she suggests a gift card), toothpicks, and newspapers. You’ll cover the tray in shaving cream and drop different colored paint throughout and then either you or your toddler can use the toothpicks to swirl the paint around to create a marble effect. Then, take the paper egg and set it on top of the shaving cream, pressing it down a little bit before popping it off, letting it dry a bit, and scraping off the excess shaving cream. It’s a messy project, but your little one will love it.

Potato Egg Stamps

Have some potatoes you need to use up? Use them to create this egg stamp project from Crafty Morning. Cut across the potatoes to create stamps (how many you get from each potato depends on the size), then carve little designs into them like stripes, polka dots, or chevron patterns. Once the stamps are ready to go, squirt some paint onto a dish and let your kids have fun creating works of art using them.

Fun Kids Easter Crafts

Popsicle Stick Bunnies

Kids with an eye for detail can make little colorful bunnies using popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, craft paper, and some googly eyes. They can use the pipe cleaners to make bunny ears, which they attach to a colored popsicle stick after adding eyes and a rabbit smile. You can find a list of the supplies you need, step-by-step instructions, and get some inspo from Crafts by Amanda.

Easter Flower Pots

Older kids can plant an Easter flower in a planter they created themselves. Plaid has instructions for turning a regular small terracotta planter into either a bunny or baby chick for Easter. You’ll need a pot, paint, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, and craft foam.

Printable Bunny Basket

For a functional craft, have your kid make bunny baskets they can use to store their candy, the egg they colored, or to just sit out as decor. Lovely Indeed has a printable you can use for the bunny and you’ll also need cardstock, scissors, and tape. It’s a quick and easy craft that kids will be really proud of.

Paper Roll Bunnies

Save up your old paper towel and toilet paper rolls so your kids can make adorable little bunnies out of them. One Little Project has a tutorial that has step-by-step directions for adding a bunny face, ears, whiskers, and cotton ball tail to the front of the roll to create an adorable Easter bunny.

Paint Filled Egg Art

Kids can create a totally unique work of art using hollowed-out eggs, paint, and a canvas. This craft from Growing a Jeweled Rose will have you fill eggshells with different colored paints for your child to then throw at the blank canvas in front of them. You can let them make something totally abstract, or you can tape paper cut in egg-shapes all over to create an inverse painting. Either way, they’ll just love being able to basically egg a canvas.

Sophisticated & Beautiful Easter Crafts For Adults

Rainbow Easter Egg Wreath

Grown-ups who love a good springtime wreath can create one with gorgeous rainbow Easter eggs. The House That Lars Built has everything you need to know to make it including the Amazon shopping list and step-by-step instructions.

Peeps Bunny Place Card Holders

If you’re hosting brunch this year, then you’ll definitely need place card holders, right? You can use the tutorial from A Beautiful Mess to create Peeps bunny place card holders to add to a whimsical and colorful tablescape.

Flower Crown Bunny String Light Garland

Love hanging string lights? Use this tutorial from A Kailo Chic Life to create some that look like bunnies. You’ll need a string of lights with white balls, pink, white, and other colored felt sheets, little pink poms, scissors, and a hot glue gun. A Kailo Chic Life has a template to help you cut your felt just right to create little bunny ears and felt flowers so you can have the cutest string lights ever this Easter.

Glitter Ceramic Eggs

Add a little sparkle to your Easter decor with this idea from Better Homes & Garden. You’ll need some ceramic or craft eggs, paint in your favorite colors, Mod Podge, glitter, and gold foil. Paint the eggs and let them dry, then add some gold craft foil to them or apply some Mod Podge before sprinkling glitter all over them.

Accordion Paper Leaf Wreath

For a wreath that’s simple but still gorgeous, try this tutorial from Good Housekeeping for an accordion paper leaf wreath. It requires the use of an X-Acto knife, so it’s not a beginner’s craft, but it’s definitely worth the work. If you’re up for the challenge, get some cardstock, a wooden hoop for the wreath, a hot glue gun, and make sure you have a bit of time and patience.