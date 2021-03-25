Easter

10 Adorable Crafts & Treats Starring PEEPS

Who knew that sugar-coated chicks and bunnies could be so versatile.

by Grace Gallagher
Add a pop of pastel to your door with this spring wreath. The Tried & True blog has the scoop on how to make this festive beauty using styrofoam, toothpicks, and PEEPS. Spraying it down with sealant will keep ants away. @triedandtrueblog
In this case, do play with your food. This rescue game uses cardboard, tape, and string to trap the PEEPs, and it will be your kid’s job to free the cute critters without breaking them.@bright_little_brains

