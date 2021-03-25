MENU
Easter
10 Adorable Crafts & Treats Starring PEEPS
Who knew that sugar-coated chicks and bunnies could be so versatile.
Grace Gallagher
March 25, 2021
Add a pop of pastel to your door with this
spring wreath. The Tried & True
blog has the scoop on how to make this festive beauty using styrofoam, toothpicks, and PEEPS. Spraying it down with sealant will keep ants away.
In this case, do play with your food. This
rescue game
uses cardboard, tape, and string to trap the PEEPs, and it will be your kid’s job to free the cute critters without breaking them.
