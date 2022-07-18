Gardening

Edible flowers on white background.
Shutterstock

11 Pretty & Edible Flowers To Grow At Home

From your garden to your table.

by Grace Gallagher
If you can stand to part with a few beautiful bee balm flowers, the minty citrusy plant is lovely in desserts, salads, or teas (in tea it tastes similar to Earl Gray). All of the parts of the plant, minus the stems, are edible.Shutterstock
Every part of the nasturtium plant (the one with yellow and red flowers here) is edible including the flowers, leaves, stem, and seeds. They have a bright sweet yet peppery taste and work well in salads, on toast with avocado or hummus, or lightly cooked.Westend61/Getty Images

Tap