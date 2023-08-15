Remember what it felt like to eat Eggo waffles before hopping on the bus to go to school? When they popped out of the toaster, you’d get them absolutely drenched with maple syrup and dig in. It was the pinnacle of a childhood breakfast. Now we have plenty of “adult” options for our first meal of the day, like overnight oats or Eggs Benedict. But sometimes all we crave is some version of our go-to childhood breakfast, and Eggo just might’ve come up with the perfect grown-up breakfast-themed product: a new liqueur called “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.”

The creamy liqueur is made to taste delicious with their infamous waffles, so you can relive a taste from your childhood, but with a touch of the fancy feeling you only get when you go out to a grown-up brunch — except, you don’t have to go out. You can stay in your pajamas and spend your lazy morning at home with friends or family avoiding crowds and an expensive bill.

Sugarlands Distillery in Tennessee worked with Eggo to create the drink especially for parents who deserve to brunch, but can’t find the time or energy to do it outside the home. It basically tastes like breakfast in a jar. “[It] combine flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, rich maple syrup and notes of creamy butter, with a savory hint of bacon in every sip,” says Greg Eidam, Master Distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Company.

With an alcohol volume of 20%, they recommend drinking it over ice, in coffee, or even straight. It is quite sweet, so keep that in mind when experimenting with how you consume it.

If breakfast cocktails are more your thing, try making The Eggo Mocha Macchiato, which calls for 2 ounces each of Eggo Sippin’ Cream, cold brew, and chocolate milk.

The Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream retails for about $20. It is currently in select retailers nationwide, and you can find those locations on their site.