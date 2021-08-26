MENU
14 Instant Pot Recipes To Get You Excited For Fall
From chili to cheesecake, these recipes are tasty & quick.
by
Grace Gallagher
Aug. 26, 2021
Risotto has a reputation for being hard to cook, but when made in a pressure cooker, you don’t have to worry about stirring or getting the amount of liquid just right. Brooklyn Supper’s
vegan risotto
is topped with crispy mushrooms and garlic.
Brooklyn Supper
This crowd-friendly fall Instant Pot recipe comes together in just 45 minutes. Whether you’re having a holiday celebration or just a weeknight family dinner, A Cozy Kitchen’s
Instant Pot lamb shank
is satisfying and special.
A Cozy Kitchen
Aug. 26. 2021
