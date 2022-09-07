Foodie Corner

Dulin/RooM/Getty Images

10 Mouthwatering Fall Donuts

Don’t miss these seasonal treats you can buy or DIY.

by Grace Gallagher
A churro walks into a donut thanks to the new Churrdough donuts from Krispy Kreme. They all look amazing but the cinnamon sugar one (back row) seems especially fall with swirls of cinnamon Kreme™ and salted caramel crunch pieces.Krispy Kreme
These chocolate frosted donuts look festive, and they’re easy to recreate. Start with any homemade or store-bought chocolate-frosted donut and add autumn leaf sprinkles for a season-appropriate, sugary crunch.Shutterstock

