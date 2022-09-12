MENU
Beauty
Shutterstock
13 Cute Fall Nail Design Ideas
Nail peeping, anyone?
by
Grace Gallagher
Sep. 12, 2022
Daisies, but make them fall with a warm color palette of orange and yellow. The simple, colorful french tips against pale pink (or even naked) nail beds help keep the nail art from looking busy.
nailed_byemily
Mushrooms may be ancient but they’re popping up in everything from cocktail glasses to textiles and now manicures. This mushroom swirl custom nail art is so detailed with its rich fall browns, burgundies, and dusty pink designs.
@hoclouisville
Tap
Sep. 12. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.