Travel

horse drawn sleigh ride from lake clear lodge and retreat
Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat

Family-Friendly Winter Vacation Destinations

We All Already Had Covid! Where Can We Go For A Weekend Of Fun?

by Grace Gallagher
There’s no shortage of fun at the Whiteface Lodge in upstate New York. Skate on the ice skating rink, plunge in the indoor pool, catch a movie at the theatre, and have dessert at the ice cream parlor. Or be like Elsa, and head into town for a real sleigh ride.Whiteface Lodge
Nestled in the Catskills, NY region, Woodstock is a trip the whole family will love. Plan to spend time hiking, skiing or snow tubing, relaxing by a fire, and of course visiting the Phoenicia Diner where the cast iron breakfast skillets are a must.ballyscanlon, Getty Images

Tap