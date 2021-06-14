Father's Day

16 Delicious Father’s Day Recipes

The best gift is a restaurant-worthy meal.

by Grace Gallagher
A clever way to use all those perfect summer tomatoes is to make a cheesy bacon cheddar tomato tart like this one from Brooklyn Supper. Savory and delicious, it’s basically a fancy version of a BLT but light enough to follow with dessert.Brooklyn Supper
Fire up the grill and make these grilled lamb chops from A Cozy Kitchen. They’re topped with blistered tomatoes and tangy chimichurri which the recipe shows you how to make (but no one will mind if you buy it pre-made).A Cozy Kitchen

