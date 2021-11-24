Holiday Cheer

the most beautiful christmas towns in america go all out with christmas lights like this victorian h...
Bauhaus1000, Getty images

The Most Festive Christmas Towns In The USA

From Polar Express rides to millions of lights, these towns go big for the holidays.

by Grace Gallagher
You’ll find over four million Christmas lights in Clifton Mill, Ohio illuminating the mill, gorge, riverbanks, trees and bridges. There’s also a Santa Claus Museum, a workshop with a live Santa, a Toy Collection and a synchronized lights and music show.Clifton Mill/ Facebook
It doesn’t get much more festive than Leavenworth, a Bavarian-style village in the mountains of Washington. There’s over half a million lights, Christmas characters, roasting chestnuts, Santa, and very likely snow.@visitleavenworthwa

Tap