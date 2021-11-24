MENU
Holiday Cheer
The Most Festive Christmas Towns In The USA
From Polar Express rides to millions of lights, these towns go big for the holidays.
by
Grace Gallagher
November 24, 2021
You’ll find over four million Christmas lights in Clifton Mill, Ohio illuminating the mill, gorge, riverbanks, trees and bridges. There’s also a Santa Claus Museum, a workshop with a live Santa, a Toy Collection and a synchronized lights and music show.
It doesn’t get much more festive than Leavenworth, a Bavarian-style village in the mountains of Washington. There’s over half a million lights, Christmas characters, roasting chestnuts, Santa, and very likely snow.
