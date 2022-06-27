Arts & Crafts

Macro shot of red, white, and blue star-shaped glitter/confetti.
Adrienne Bresnahan/Moment Open/Getty Images

Adorable Fireworks Crafts To Celebrate The Fourth

They’re dynamite.

by Grace Gallagher
This rocket cake topper from Studio DIY is easy to make, and you won’t need much more than cardstock, mylar tissue paper, and a stick. Using something blunt like a chopstick or straw will let this firework craft double as a toy (because you know it will anyway).Studio DIY
Add some sparkle to your festivities with this DIY firework pom pom mobile from The Merry Thought. You’ll need metal rings for the base of the mobile, some nylon string or fishing line, and metallic pipe cleaners to give it some shimmer.The Merry Thought

