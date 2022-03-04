Students Across Florida Protested The State's "Don't Say Gay" Bill With A Massive Walkout

On March 3, students from at least 20 schools across Florida joined in a protest against the state’s controversial House Bill 1557. Officially dubbed the “Parental Rights In Education” bill, it is perhaps better known by the name given to it by opponents: the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Jack Petocz, a student at Flagler Palm Coast High School, organized the walkout — which drew more than 500 students at Flagler Palm Coast alone, according to reporting from The Daytona Beach News-Journal — to protest the measure, which will likely head to the state Senate floor next week. Video across social media shows students from all over the state chanting things like “We say gay!” and “We will not be victims!”

While supporters of HB 1557 — like Republican Rep. Joe Harding, who introduced the bill — say it is simply a matter of “creating boundaries” and asserting parental rights, LGBTQ+ advocates fear the bill will create an unsupportive or even hostile environment for students by specifically taking aim at discussion of sexuality and gender identity.

HB 1557 explicitly bans sex and gender identity education and discussion between kindergarten and third grade and says that, beyond those ages, education must be “age appropriate,” but does not specify what constitutes “appropriate.” Despite this ambiguity, HB 1557 nevertheless grants parents the right to sue school districts if they believe the schools have violated the law.

Though some of the more pointed anti-LGBTQ+ policies have been altered from the bill’s original iteration — such as requiring teachers to “out” students to their parents — opponents point to the broad language that, they claim, will harm students, particularly queer students.

Students from Tampa to Orlando to Sarasota and beyond all joined in the walkout. In Tallahassee, students walked to the Florida State Capitol building and were joined by Democratic lawmakers joined the students in support. Rep. Carlos Smith spoke to students, saying — to great cheers — “I serve in the Florida House, and I am gay, gay, gay!” Reps. Michele Rayner-Goolsby and Fentrice Driskell joined students in chants and dancing inside the Capitol. Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book also came to support to students.

But the day was not entirely without negative consequences. In a statement posted to Twitter, Petocz said that he was suspended “pending an investigation,” specifically for distributing pride flags. While this, he says, is the official justification, he told NBC News that he believes the suspension was a result of the protest itself. “I think that they were just they were upset that I was organizing this to begin with, and they just used this as a crutch to go ahead and remove me from campus.” As of press time, a Change.org petition to rescind his suspension has more than 3,700 signatures.

HB 1557 passed in the Florida house on Feb. 24 and Senate Appropriations Committee on Feb. 28 by a 12 to 8 vote, with Republican state senator Jeff Brandes joining the Democrats in the Nays. It is expected to be brought to the Senate floor for a final vote the week of March 7. While Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the bill, he has not officially committed on signing it into law when it reaches his desk.

The Human Rights Campaign notes that HB 1577 is not an isolated incident by part of a larger national trend. In 2021, 290 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across 33 states. Of those, 25 passed, 13 of which were anti-transgender laws. Just three months into 2022, dozens of bills that take aim at LGBTQ+ rights have already been filed.