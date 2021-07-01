Cheers

Red, White and Blue lemonade or sangria. Patriotic drink cocktail with watermelon, blueberry and apple for 4th of July party. Fruit infused water
Shutterstock

15 Festive & Refreshing 4th of July Drinks

Red, white, & booze.

by Grace Gallagher
Part panna cotta, part cocktail, you’ll have dessert and an after-dinner drink covered with these beautiful layered shooters from Sprinkle Bakes. The edible starry glitter is a the perfect patriotic touch.Sprinkle Bakes
This color-blocked slushy cocktail from Paper & Stitch uses summery peaches, strawberry, and moscato (but you can use whatever alcohol you like). Bonus points if you have a navy gingham tray for serving.Paper & Stitch

Tap