15 Festive & Refreshing 4th of July Drinks
Red, white, & booze.
by
Grace Gallagher
July 1, 2021
Part panna cotta, part cocktail, you’ll have dessert and an after-dinner drink covered with these beautiful layered shooters from
Sprinkle Bakes
. The edible starry glitter is a the perfect patriotic touch.
Sprinkle Bakes
This color-blocked slushy cocktail from
Paper & Stitch
uses summery peaches, strawberry, and moscato (but you can use whatever alcohol you like). Bonus points if you have a navy gingham tray for serving.
Paper & Stitch
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.