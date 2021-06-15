Get ready for picnics, cookouts, and loads of fireworks. These Fourth of July quotes will get you jazzed about celebrating this summertime holiday. Inspiring, insightful, and sometimes just funny, there’s no shortage of quotes relating to America’s Independence Day.

One of the best things about celebrating the Fourth of July is that there’s no incorrect way to mark the holiday. Want to take pics of the biggest fireworks celebration you can find to post on Insta later? Go ahead. Celebrating the fourth without fireworks is totally do-able, too, for those with small kids, skittish pets, or a totally understandable desire to avoid potential fire hazards at home. Feel like making adorable red, white, and blue desserts for your family? That’s amazing, because basically everyone loves a no-bake cheesecake loaded with berries. Whether you’re hosting a huge cookout party or hanging at home with some summery Netflix movies, there’s no wrong way to celebrate July Fourth. You have the freedom to celebrate (or even not celebrate) the holiday in any way you choose.

With that in mind, there are plenty of cool quotes to help you get into that red, white, and blue mood. Some are sweeping and patriotic, and others simply praise the joyful holiday filled with potato salad and explosions. Read on to see which quotes about the Fourth of July ring true with you.

Happy Fourth of July Quotes

Here’s a selection of quotes that celebrate the holiday itself, as well as the American spirit in general. Don’t miss the lyrics from Dolly Parton, AKA one of the best Americans ever.

“I always have the most fun on the Fourth of July. You don't have to exchange any gifts. You just go to the beach and watch fireworks. It's always fun.” — James Lafferty “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.” — John Adams “The Fourth of July should be celebrated with big hearts.” — Camila Alves “No other date on the calendar more potently symbolizes all that our nation stands for than the Fourth of July.” — Mac Thornberry “What was important wasn't the fireworks, it was that we were together this evening, together in this place, looking up into the sky at the same time." — Banana Yoshimoto “I stand proud and brave and tall. I want justice for us all. So color me America, red, white and blue,” — Dolly Parton, “Color Me America” “Living in America, got to have a celebration, rock my soul!” — James Brown, “Living In America” “Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed — else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower

Funny Fourth of July Quotes

It’s wonderful to live in a country that can laugh at itself. Here are some humorous takes on the uniquely American holiday.

“History began on July Fourth, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake.” — Ron Swanson from Parks and Rec “You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw Frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness." — Erma Bombeck “The United States is the only country with a known birthday.” — James G. Blaine “After living in the United States for over 10 years, here is what I have learned about the Fourth of July: it is more of a barbecuing holiday than anything else.” — Michelle Dean “It’s Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, exploding Christmas.” — Stephen Colbert “When I was little I thought, isn't it nice that everybody celebrates on my birthday? Because it's July 4th.” — Gloria Stuart

Patriotic Fourth of July Quotes About Freedom

Lastly, these stirring quotes celebrate the spirit of the Fourth of July and the country itself. (Hint: they’re perfect for posting as Insta captions, too.)

“May we think of freedom not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right." — Peter Marshall “I'd like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free and wanted other people to be also free." — Rosa Parks “Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.” —George Washington “Watching everybody have such a fantastic time, loving life, loving America — I wish that was the feeling year-round, that it didn't take the Fourth of July for us to be like, 'Yeah, America is awesome.” — Tim Kennedy “May it be long before the people of the United States shall cease to take a deep and pervading interest in the Fourth of July, as the birthday of our national life, or the event which then occurred shall be subordinated to any other of our national history.” — Samuel Freeman Miller “America has as much diversity in peoples as it does in geographies.” — Terri Guillemets “America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination.” — Harry S. Truman “Intellectually I know that America is no better than any other country; emotionally I know she is better than every other country.”— Sinclair Lewis “When I was 11 I went to New York with my mum, dad and sister. I felt like I was on a movie set the whole time and loved being over there on Independence Day.” — Amy Macdonald “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” — Eleanor Roosevelt “America — a great social and economic experiment, noble in motive and far-reaching in purpose.” — Herbert Hoover “We’re immigrants. We get the job done.” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

However you observe the holiday this year, the reading over some Fourth of July quotes are an inspiring way to celebrate the USA.