"Every year I try and tell you guys that no one really sings Thanksgiving songs." — Bob Belcher

"Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." — 'Sex and the City'

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be." — Douglas Pagels

"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me." — 'Steel Magnolias'

"I get by with a little help from my friends." — The Beatles

The greatest people you will ever meet.

"F is for friends who do stuff together." — Spongebob

"The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families." — Jay McInerney

"No friendships were harmed in the making of this Friendsgiving."

Makin' new friends, but keepin' the old this year.

Thankful for the friends who make me want to give.

There for each other through thick and thin, but not for thin pieces of pie.

"Friends are the family you choose" — Jess C Scott

Loyal friends are real friends and real friends are hard to find.