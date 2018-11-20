Love Bomb

A group of friends celebrating Thanksgiving dinner together in a home.
21 Sweet & Silly Instagram Caption Ideas For Your Friendsgiving Posts

Only the best for your chosen family.

Sure you may be excited to see distant family members on Thanksgiving, but for many, the best event of the season is Friendsgiving: There’s good food, company you actually want to be with, and more laughs and less stress. And because you’re probably going to see some beloved faces you don’t get to see as often as you’d like, you have to make sure to capture the event and memories with a memorable Friendsgiving photo and caption. These are the pictures your future kids will find and laugh at how young you all look. They'll point out the people they know call "auntie" and "uncle" and marvel at the questionable hairstyles and outfits you’re all sporting. They'll ask you about the day, and you’ll be able to remember that it was a day filled with love, laughs, and too many food-related snafus thanks to your charming captions. Memories will be documented because you took the time to think of something cute and witty to say. It's important.

So without further ado, here are some fun Friendsgiving caption ideas to share on Instagram, TikTok, or whatever your social media platform of choice may be.

Friendsgiving captions about gratitude

"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more." – Oprah Winfrey

"Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it." – William Arthur Ward

"Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with what." — Ernest Hemingway

"There is always, always something to be thankful for."

“Everyone wants to be appreciated, so if you appreciate someone, don't keep it a secret.” — Mary Kay Ash

Friendsgiving captions about friendship

"Every year I try and tell you guys that no one really sings Thanksgiving songs." — Bob Belcher

"Maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates." — 'Sex and the City'

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be." — Douglas Pagels

"If you can't say anything nice about anybody, come sit by me." — 'Steel Magnolias'

"I get by with a little help from my friends." — The Beatles

The greatest people you will ever meet.

"F is for friends who do stuff together." — Spongebob

"The capacity for friendship is God's way of apologizing for our families." — Jay McInerney

"No friendships were harmed in the making of this Friendsgiving."

Makin' new friends, but keepin' the old this year.

Thankful for the friends who make me want to give.

There for each other through thick and thin, but not for thin pieces of pie.

"Friends are the family you choose" — Jess C Scott

Loyal friends are real friends and real friends are hard to find.

Friendsgiving captions about food

"It's not too much food. This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny, our finest hour." — Lorelai Gilmore

“I like it. What’s not to like? Custard? Good. Jam? Good. Meat? Good.” — Joey Tribbiani

Whether you’re trying to be funny or sentimental, these sweet and silly Friendsgiving caption ideas hit all the feels.

