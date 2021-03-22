More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pasta Have Been Recalled

Quick and easy dinners that you can pop out of the freezer in a pinch are staples in many families’ homes, so parents will want to take note of a new recall. More than 2,200 pounds of frozen pasta were recalled by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) due to a lack of federal inspection from the FSIS.

The recall includes more than 50 different ravioli and tortellini items containing meat and poultry, produced by the Illinois-based company Avanza Pasta. They were produced on a number of days between Oct. 5, 2019 through March 12, 2021, according to the FSIS, and were sent to restaurants, distributors, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products bear a number of different names and come from brands including Ambrosino’s, Avanza Pasta, Frankie’s Deli, Prisco’s Family Market, and Tony’s Italian Deli & Subs. To find out if your frozen pasta is a part of the recall, simply look at the FSIS’ full list of recalled products and their best buy dates, as well as photos of the products’ labels. It is also important to note that these products do not have an establishment number or USDA mark of inspection.

The FSIS has not had any reports of adverse reaction to these products. But if you do have any of these recalled products, the agency has advised consumers to throw them out or return them to where you purchased them. If you have any more questions about the recall, you can call Avanza Pasta at 847-584-2891.