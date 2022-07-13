Gardening

Pink david austin roses bush in the garden, gardeners to follow on instagram
Oksana Nazarchuk M/Moment/Getty Images

9 Stunning Gardening Accounts To Follow On Insta

These accounts will be your best buds.

by Grace Gallagher
Calligrapher, gardener, and florist Laura Hopper shares her Alexandria, VA garden on her Instagram account, @foxhillgarden. It’s a haven of stunning roses, peonies, dahlias and more, and year-round the content is gorgeous and inspiring.@foxhillgarden
Edible Uprising Farm, a one acre farm in Troy, NY is totally human-powered (no tractors). Small but mighty, they grow 250 different varieties of vegetables and flowers on our and feed nearly 150 families a week.Photo By @farmersfriendllc/ Image Of @edibleuprisingfarm

Tap