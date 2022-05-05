After a nationwide search, 7-month-old Isa Slish was named the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby! Gerber revealed on May 4 that the baby, who was born with a limb difference, is the winner of the company’s 12th annual Photo Search. From Edmond, Oklahoma, she will also serve as the very important Chief Growing Officer (CGO) on the Gerber Executive Committee. With her delightful giggles and bright brown eyes, Isa will make you want to eat baby food!

“Isa is a strong, amazing little girl that loves to interact with the world around her and nothing will stop her,” said Isa’s mom, Meredith Slish. “Her smile lights up the room and her laughter is irresistible.”

The Slish family was surprised with the announcement on TODAY. “We couldn’t think of a better company for her to be the face of,” Meredith said.

As Spokesbaby, Isa will work with Gerber “to help the next generation of babies grow and thrive,” according to a company statement. She will also serve as Chief Taste Tester, a super fun role where she can taste new baby food products and offer opinion and advice to the team.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Isa to the Gerber family as this year’s Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer,” Tarun Malkani, Gerber President & CEO, said in a statement. “Isa’s submission brought smiles to all of our faces, and she truly embodies the idea that every baby is a Gerber baby. We could not be more excited to work with Isa and her family throughout this next year to find moments of joy for every Gerber baby.”

Isa was born in September 2021 without part of her right leg. “We knew Isa was special, and she has shown us that every day since she came into our lives,” said Meredith. “We found out when I was 18 weeks pregnant that Isa would be born without a femur or a fibula in her right leg. We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!”

“She’s recently been doing some physical therapy, and we work with her at home to help her meet those milestones,” Meredith added in the interview with TODAY.

Isa will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns, will get free Gerber products for up to one year, will get a CGO wardrobe valued at $1,000 by Gerber Childrenswear, and receive a $1,000 gift card from ezpz for dishes and utensils. She and her family were awarded a $25,000 cash prize, and Gerber will also donate $25,000 to the March of Dimes’ to support their maternal and infant health programs.

It’s going to be so much fun to watch Baby Isa grow over the next year!